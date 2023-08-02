OC Transpo proactively cancelling dozens of bus trips a day for R1 service

An R1 replacement bus travels along Rideau Street on Thursday. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa) An R1 replacement bus travels along Rideau Street on Thursday. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

NEW

NEW | These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

A former sniper speaks out about a COVID-19 policy since found 'unconstitutional,' the NDP leader confronts a 'homophobic' heckler and a look at what India's rice export ban means for Canadians. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina