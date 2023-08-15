OC Transpo Pride bus running through August

OC Transpo is running a special Pride-themed zero-emission bus this month.

The bus features a special rainbow wrap around it, with slogans such as "electrified for Pride" and "love moves us."

The OC Transpo Pride bus running in August 2023. (Supplied)

According to Amanda Thompson, OC Transpo's acting director of strategic communications and external relations, the bus launched late last month and will take part in the Capital Pride parade.

"Our Pride Bus made its debut in late July and will remain in service until the end of August. The zero-emission bus is ‘electrified for Pride’ and features a pride themed bus wrap that has been professionally designed. Customers can see the Pride Bus while it is in service, as well as at this year’s Capital Pride Parade on Sunday, Aug. 27," Thompson said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

She adds that bus stops near Bank and Somerset streets will be permanently rebranded with OC Transpo's "Pride O".

The OC Transpo Pride bus running in August 2023. (Supplied)

"This year, the OC Pride Committee is celebrating 14 years of organizing internal Pride events and participating in the Capital Pride parade. Together our strengths and diversity are what helps us to keep Ottawa moving and we look forward to participating in this year’s Pride celebrations," Thompson said.

The annual Capital Pride Festival begins Friday.