OC Transpo hosting annual job fair on Saturday

OC Transpo’s annual Transit Job Fair is scheduled to take place on Saturday at the Greenboro Station Park and Ride from 10 a.m. to 2 pm.

The job fair will give job seekers the opportunity to speak directly with the transit service’s recruitment team who will answer all their questions, including how to submit an application online, said OC Transpo in a news release.

“This is a rain or shine, family-friendly event that you will not want to miss!” OC Transpo said in the release.

Multiple positions are currently open, including bus operators, licensed mechanics and apprentices, special constables and garage supervisors, reads the release. The transit service has set a goal of hiring 450 recruits between December 11, 2023 and end of January 2025.

OC Transpo notes that its positions come with an excellent benefits package, including a comprehensive pension plan and career growth opportunities.

More information is available online at octranspo.com/jobs.