OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • OC Transpo hosting annual job fair on Saturday

    An OC Transpo bus is seen in this undated file image. (Leah Larocque/CTV News Ottawa) An OC Transpo bus is seen in this undated file image. (Leah Larocque/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    OC Transpo’s annual Transit Job Fair is scheduled to take place on Saturday at the Greenboro Station Park and Ride from 10 a.m. to 2 pm.

    The job fair will give job seekers the opportunity to speak directly with the transit service’s recruitment team who will answer all their questions, including how to submit an application online, said OC Transpo in a news release.

    “This is a rain or shine, family-friendly event that you will not want to miss!” OC Transpo said in the release.

    Multiple positions are currently open, including bus operators, licensed mechanics and apprentices, special constables and garage supervisors, reads the release. The transit service has set a goal of hiring 450 recruits between December 11, 2023 and end of January 2025.

    OC Transpo notes that its positions come with an excellent benefits package, including a comprehensive pension plan and career growth opportunities.

    More information is available online at octranspo.com/jobs.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Group tied to Islamic State plotted fatal Ontario restaurant shooting: Crown

    A gunman who is accused of killing a young Ontario man and shooting four of his family members at their small Mississauga restaurant in 2021 was allegedly part of a trio who had pledged allegiance to the listed terrorist group Islamic State, a Crown attorney said in an opening statement in the Brampton murder trial this week.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News