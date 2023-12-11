Bus driver injured on OC Transpo bus in Nepean

The Ottawa Police are investigating reports of an incident on an OC Transpo bus that has injured a bus driver.

In a statement by police on Monday morning, officers are currently on scene near Auriga Drive and Antares Drive in Nepean, just west of Hunt Club Road.

Police say they are unable to confirm what caused the injury and all investigative avenues are being explored, including a potential mechanical failure.

Ottawa Paramedics told CTV News that they received a call for service on the bus at 8:30 a.m. The driver, an adult male, sustained minor burns and was transported to hospital.

Ottawa Police, fire and paramedics are currently on-scene and more updates will be provided once more information becomes available.

This is a developing news story