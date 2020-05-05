OTTAWA -- OC Transpo riders are being asked to wear a face mask while riding the Confederation Line and buses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a message on Twitter, OC Transpo said “please consider wearing a non-medical mask on public transit.”

“Ottawa Public Health says that non-medical masks may help limit the spread of COVID-19 in situations where it may be hard to always maintain physical distancing, like on public transit or in grocery stores.”

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, the health unit says “Ottawa Public Health recommends that residents continue to maintain physical distancing of two metres from others, and to wear a non-medical mask when the distance cannot be maintained to decrease transmission of COVID-19."

OC Transpo has previously said it has taken several steps to protect riders and OC Transpo employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, including: