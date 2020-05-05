OC Transpo asks riders to consider wearing non-medical mask on buses, trains
OC Transpo is asking riders to consider wearing a non-medical mask on buses and trains (Photo courtesy: Twitter/OC_Transpo)
OTTAWA -- OC Transpo riders are being asked to wear a face mask while riding the Confederation Line and buses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a message on Twitter, OC Transpo said “please consider wearing a non-medical mask on public transit.”
“Ottawa Public Health says that non-medical masks may help limit the spread of COVID-19 in situations where it may be hard to always maintain physical distancing, like on public transit or in grocery stores.”
In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, the health unit says “Ottawa Public Health recommends that residents continue to maintain physical distancing of two metres from others, and to wear a non-medical mask when the distance cannot be maintained to decrease transmission of COVID-19."
OC Transpo has previously said it has taken several steps to protect riders and OC Transpo employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, including:
- Implement rear-door boarding for customers on all conventional buses
- Closed the doors closest to operator cabs on the Confederation Line and installed tape to block the doors and area closest to the operator cab
- Only one Para Transpo passenger on a vehicle