O-Train shutdown continues into a second week and another Hwy. 417 closure: Five stories to watch this week

The O-Train shutdown begins a second week, voters head to the polls in Kanata-Carleton and another Queensway shutdown next weekend.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.

Waiting for word on LRT return-to-service

OC Transpo will provide a "more comprehensive update" on a return-to-service plan on Monday, as the shutdown of Ottawa's light-rail transit system stretches into a second week.

The O-Train has been out of service since last Monday after an axle bearing issue was discovered on one train during a 50,000 routine inspection. Transit Services general manager Renee Amilcar said the train was taken out of service to inspect the axle bearings on all LRT vehicles and for the root cause investigation.

In a memo to council on Friday, Amilcar said Rideau Transit Group is discussing "return-to-service scenarios" with the city.

"Key data analysis is being conducted to provide additional information for the return to service plan, with a view to providing a more comprehensive update on Monday, which will also outline next steps," Amilcar said.

On Sunday, OC Transpo had little new to report on the inspections of the LRT vehicles or the return to service plan.

R1 replacement bus service is running between Blair and Tunney's Pasture stations.

Byelection in Kanata-Carleton

Voters head to the polls in Kanata-Carleton on Thursday to elect a new MPP.

A provincial byelection was called following the sudden resignation of MPP and cabinet minister Merrilee Fullerton.

During three days of advance voting last week, 6,665 votes were cast for the byelection in Kanata-Carelton.

There are six candidates running in the riding of Kanata-Carleton.

Polling stations will be open on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for the byelection in Kanata-Carleton.

Saturday was the final day for advance polls in Ottawa and across Ontario ahead of the June 2 Ontario election. (Jeremie Charron/CTV News Ottawa)

Section of Hwy. 417 closed

Another section of Hwy. 417 will be closed for construction next week.

The Queensway will be closed in both directions between Woodroffe Avenue and Greenbank Road from Friday, July 28 at 11 p.m. until Monday, July 31 at 5 a.m. for the installation of a pedestrian bridge linked to the new light-rail transit line.

"The closure is required as part of the Stage 2 West extension to install a pedestrian bridge that will enhance neighbourhood connectivity and provide direct access to the future Queensview Station from Baxter Road," the city said.

The following Hwy. 417 ramps will be closed during the installation:

The eastbound on-ramps from Richmond Road

The eastbound on-ramps from Pinecrest Road

The eastbound off-ramp to Woodroffe Avenue

The westbound on-ramp from Maitland Avenue

The westbound on-ramp from Woodroffe Avenue

The westbound off-ramp to Pinecrest Road

Eastbound detour on Highway 417 from July 28 to 31. (City of Ottawa/supplied)

Westbound detour on Highway 417 from July 28 to 31. (City of Ottawa/supplied)

Former government employee charged with fraud appears in court

A former federal employee facing charges of fraud and breach of trust is scheduled to appear in an Ottawa court this week.

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada asked the RCMP for assistance regarding an individual who was "allegedly abusing his position" as a government employee and public officer, the RCMP said.

"The investigation revealed a pattern of an employee of ISED knowingly taking advantage of his position and benefitting from information obtained through the course of his official duties," the RCMP said in a statement on June 16.

"These include allegations that the suspect recommended purchases to a company of his own creation, totalling $256,523.48, and obtained $231,603.48 in government funds."

The employee is scheduled to appear in court in Ottawa on Tuesday.

A federal government building in downtown Ottawa. (Aaron Reid/CTV News Ottawa)

Hot final full week of July

Hot and humid temperatures are in the forecast for the final full week of July.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for temperatures of 29 C on Monday and Tuesday, 30 C on Wednesday and 31 C on Thursday.

With the humidex, it will feel like the high 30 degrees.

There is a chance of rain on Monday and Tuesday.

City of Ottawa wading pools, splash pads and beaches at Mooney's Bay, Britannia and Petrie Island are open for swimming.

Environment Canada's monthly forecast calls for above-normal temperatures over the next four weeks in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.