O-Train disruptions continue in the east end as OC Transpo investigates overhead wire damage
Damage to the overhead wire system on the Confederation Line LRT has caused some service disruptions in the east end on Saturday.
Stittsville Coun. Glen Gower, chair of the transit commission, posted a memo from Transit Services General Manager Renée Amilcar on social media that said sparks were seen on a support pole near Cyrville Station Friday night. The memo was later shared with local media.
"At approximately 11:30 p.m., an OC Transpo rail operator observed sparks coming from an overhead catenary system support pole west of Cyrville Station. Initial observations indicated damage to an insulator that is part of the overhead catenary system," the memo said.
"An investigation into the cause of this incident has commenced. Crews will be mobilized during the day to complete the investigation. The plan is to repair the insulator during the maintenance hours after the end of service on Saturday."
The transit service said on social media this morning that riders should use the westbound platforms when travelling in either direction at St. Laurent and Cyrville Stations. Riders are also asked to change trains at St. Laurent.
Amilcar said in a late afternoon memo that O-Train service in the east end will conclude earlier tonight, at midnight, to allow for an onsite investigation.
Service on Line 1 will run normally on Saturday evening between Tunney's Pasture and St-Laurent stations. R1 bus service will replace trains beginning at midnight between St-Laurent and Blair stations. An R1 Shuttle will operate between St-Laurent and Cyrville stations.
"These modifications are needed to provide RTM with additional time to complete their on-site investigation and complete the necessary work to allow the service to launch on time on Sunday morning. Signage and staff continue to be available at key locations to assist customers," Amilcar wrote.
Rideau Transit Maintenance says it has a plan to temporarily isolate the damaged portion of the track to allow rail service to resume on both tracks to allow time for further investigation of the problem.
"Once the isolation is complete, OC Transpo will run a test train on both tracks. A successful test would support a decision to launch Sunday service on both tracks from Tunney’s Pasture to Blair Station," Amilcar said.
OC Transpo did not provide an exact timeline of when full service will reopen, but said it hopes to restore it "as soon as possible."
This comes just over a month after an issue at St. Laurent Station when pieces of concrete were found along the light-rail transit track inside the tunnel, leading to a seven-hour shutdown of service in the area on Jan. 3.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
New opioid 25 times more powerful than fentanyl circulating in Quebec: public health
A synthetic opioid 25 times more powerful than fentanyl has made its way to the Quebec City region, where public health officials reported Saturday they have detected the dangerous compound in pale green tablets that mimic the appearance of other prescription opioids.
Ontario brewery slammed with negative reviews, abusive calls after hosting Trudeau
An Ontario brewery that hosted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week says it’s been inundated with hundreds of hateful messages since then.
Baby in Kansas City, Missouri, dies after her mother mistakenly put her in an oven
An infant in Kansas City, Missouri, died when her mother mistakenly put her down for a nap in an oven, a prosecutor said Saturday. The mother has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
Taylor Swift reaches LAX in journey from Tokyo to Super Bowl, online sleuths say. Will she make it?
On social media, fans of Taylor Swift and aviation journalists believe they've identified Swift's private jet, labeled 'The Football Era.' It arrived from Tokyo's Haneda Airport to Los Angeles' LAX airport just after 3:30 p.m. local time.
Dexter Scott King remembered during memorial as keeper of his father Martin Luther King, Jr.'s dream
Dexter Scott King, the late son of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King, was remembered Saturday as the protector of his family's legacy and the keeper of his father's dream during a memorial service in Atlanta.
Non-essential surgery on pets now banned in Quebec
A wide-ranging update to Quebec's pet welfare rules took effect across the province on Saturday, banning four cosmetic surgeries and setting new standards for the care of several mammal species.
Wife and daughter of John Gotti Jr. charged with assault after fight at high school game
The wife and daughter of John Gotti Jr., the namesake son of the notorious New York mob boss John "Dapper Don" Gotti, are facing assault charges stemming from a fistfight with a woman at a high school basketball game on Long Island.
The most expensive zip-tie: W5's hidden cameras catch repair company in action
CTV W5 unveils the worst offenders when it comes to responding to Better Business Bureau complaints.
'There's an opportunity to divorce themselves': Strategists weigh in on future of Liberal-NDP deal
With NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh putting the Liberals 'on notice' that it could be a deal breaker if they don't deliver on a pharmacare framework by March 1, the weekly panel of political strategists on CTV's Question Period weigh in on the future of the parties' confidence-and-supply agreement.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. Green Party calls for opposition status after byelection win
The P.E.I. Green Party has written a letter to the speaker of the legislature asking to be recognized as the official opposition ahead of the P.E.I. Liberals, who currently hold the job.
-
Heavy snow falling off roof onto propane line caused Cape Breton seniors home blast
The acting fire chief in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality says an explosion that damaged a seniors residence and seriously injured one person was likely caused by snow sliding off a roof and damaging a propane tank line.
-
N.S. Liberals promise to cut HST by two percentage points if elected
Nova Scotia's Liberal leader is committing to cut the provincial portion of the harmonized sales tax by two percentage points if his party wins the next general election.
Toronto
-
Ontario brewery slammed with negative reviews, abusive calls after hosting Trudeau
An Ontario brewery that hosted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week says it’s been inundated with hundreds of hateful messages since then.
-
Police looking for suspect who allegedly struck man with wooden object on TTC subway
Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted another man on board a TTC subway train.
-
Three people sent to hospital following collision in Scarborough
Three people have been hospitalized following a fiery collision in Scarborough.
Montreal
-
Demolishing Montreal Olympic Stadium would be costly, but experts question $2B price
Quebec's tourism minister says demolishing Montreal's Olympic Stadium would cost $2 billion, but that estimate is raising questions because other North American cities have torn down stadiums for hundreds of millions of dollars less.
-
Non-essential surgery on pets now banned in Quebec
A wide-ranging update to Quebec's pet welfare rules took effect across the province on Saturday, banning four cosmetic surgeries and setting new standards for the care of several mammal species.
-
New opioid 25 times more powerful than fentanyl circulating in Quebec: public health
A synthetic opioid 25 times more powerful than fentanyl has made its way to the Quebec City region, where public health officials reported Saturday they have detected the dangerous compound in pale green tablets that mimic the appearance of other prescription opioids.
Northern Ontario
-
Impassable winter roads create 'dire' situation for Ontario First Nations: NAN
Impassable winter roads are delaying vital shipments and threatening the safety of First Nations across northern Ontario, leaders warned as they pressed the provincial and federal government for support.
-
Ontario brewery slammed with negative reviews, abusive calls after hosting Trudeau
An Ontario brewery that hosted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week says it’s been inundated with hundreds of hateful messages since then.
-
Sault police lay manslaughter charge in fatal overdose
In what is believed to be a first for the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service, officers have charged a 41-year-old man with manslaughter in connection with an almost year-long drug trafficking investigation.
London
-
'Suspicious Fire': London Fire Department investigating blaze in east London, Ont.
London Fire Department (LFD) investigators are looking into the origin, cause, and circumstances of a fire at a hair salon in the east end of the city.
-
Ceremony to honour Logan Hunter held at Knights’ game Friday
The London Knights hosted the Windsor Spitfires Friday night at Budweiser Gardens. Easton Cowan extended his point streak to 20 games, the longest in the OHL this season.
-
'Come in out of the Cold': London Jewish Community offering free meal Sunday
In preparation for the holiday of Purim, the London Jewish Community Centre (LJCC) is inviting guests to enjoy a free hot meal and select from a range of donated clothes and toiletries.
Winnipeg
-
Armed and barricaded incident results in three Winnipeg officers being shot
Three officers with the Winnipeg Police Service were shot on Saturday during an armed and barricaded incident in the North End.
-
Custodial staff at one Manitoba school division set to take strike action
Custodial staff members at one Manitoba school division are set to begin strike action next week.
-
'Just delete it': Manitoba Hydro warning about text message scam
Manitoba Hydro is warning the public about a text message scam that’s becoming increasingly prevalent.
Kitchener
-
Local and nation-wide rallies demand action against grocery price gouging
Rallies took place nationwide on Saturday, as concerned citizens demanded “the biggest grocery chains to stop price gouging hardworking Canadians.”
-
Police seek public’s assistance in search for wanted man from Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are seeking assistance to locate a male wanted on multiple charges.
-
Thousands of athletes take to the mat in Kitchener for Cheer Evolution’s Ontario Championships
For cheer enthusiasts and athletes alike, Cheer Evolution’s Ontario Championships is one of the main events marked on their calendars.
Calgary
-
Rally to recall Mayor Gondek held at City Hall
A rally calling for the recall of Mayor Jyoti Gondek was held Saturday afternoon outside Calgary City Hall, drawing over a hundred people who lined up to sign petitions.
-
Every Child Matters hockey game brings education and culture to the Saddledome
The Calgary Hitmen and Siksika Health Services honoured Indigenous culture and history through their fourth annual Every Child Matters hockey game Saturday.
-
Weegar racks up first career hat trick as Flames topple Islanders 5-2
MacKenzie Weegar scored three goals, leading the Calgary Flames past the New York Islanders 5-2 Saturday afternoon in Elmont, New York.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police investigating early morning homicide
Saskatoon police are investigating a Saturday morning homicide.
-
-
Sask. Chief Coroner reflects on decades of public service
Saskatchewan’s Chief Coroner Clive Weighill is set to retire at the end of this month, after decades of public service.
Edmonton
-
2 Beaumont homes targeted in early morning BB gun shootings: RCMP
RCMP are investigating after two Beaumont homes were reportedly targeted in attacks with a BB gun Saturday morning.
-
Chinatown welcomes new year with new 2-day market
With the new moon comes a new market in Edmonton.
-
2-alarm fire forces evacuation of south Edmonton apartment building Saturday
A fire forced residents of a Queen Alexandra apartment building from their homes Saturday morning.
Vancouver
-
'Exploiting these women for a profit': Richmond city councillor wants crackdown on illegal massage parlours
In recent months, Richmond bylaw officers, accompanied by RCMP, have targeted massage studios for breaking various rules. One city councillor is calling for more enforcement, while sex worker advocates cry foul.
-
Snowfall warnings issued for B.C. Interior
Snowfall warnings were issued for parts of B.C.’s Southern Interior on Saturday.
-
Suspicious fire destroys thrift store near Duncan, B.C.
Mounties in Duncan are investigating a suspicious fire that engulfed a commercial building in the area Saturday morning.
Regina
-
Hundreds of fans say goodbye to Megamunch at retirement party
Hundreds came out to say farewell to one of the popular Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM) attractions ever.
-
Regina business specializing in Filipino food opens second location due to demand
A Regina business specializing in Filipino food has opened a second location due to increased demand.
-
Skiers and snowboarders participate in annual SaskTel Challenge Cup
It was a day of racing and fun at Mission Ridge Winter Park Saturday at the annual SaskTel Challenge Cup.