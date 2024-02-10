O-Train disruptions continue in the east end as OC Transpo investigates overhead wire damage

Damage to the overhead wire system on the Confederation Line LRT has caused some service disruptions in the east end on Saturday.

Stittsville Coun. Glen Gower, chair of the transit commission, posted a memo from Transit Services General Manager Renée Amilcar on social media that said sparks were seen on a support pole near Cyrville Station Friday night. The memo was later shared with local media.

"At approximately 11:30 p.m., an OC Transpo rail operator observed sparks coming from an overhead catenary system support pole west of Cyrville Station. Initial observations indicated damage to an insulator that is part of the overhead catenary system," the memo said.

"An investigation into the cause of this incident has commenced. Crews will be mobilized during the day to complete the investigation. The plan is to repair the insulator during the maintenance hours after the end of service on Saturday."

The transit service said on social media this morning that riders should use the westbound platforms when travelling in either direction at St. Laurent and Cyrville Stations. Riders are also asked to change trains at St. Laurent.

Amilcar said in a late afternoon memo that O-Train service in the east end will conclude earlier tonight, at midnight, to allow for an onsite investigation.

Service on Line 1 will run normally on Saturday evening between Tunney's Pasture and St-Laurent stations. R1 bus service will replace trains beginning at midnight between St-Laurent and Blair stations. An R1 Shuttle will operate between St-Laurent and Cyrville stations.

"These modifications are needed to provide RTM with additional time to complete their on-site investigation and complete the necessary work to allow the service to launch on time on Sunday morning. Signage and staff continue to be available at key locations to assist customers," Amilcar wrote.

Evening,



We continue to work with our maintainer to restore service, here's what you need to know. 🧵



1/6 — OC Transpo Helps (@OC_TranspoHelps) February 10, 2024

Rideau Transit Maintenance says it has a plan to temporarily isolate the damaged portion of the track to allow rail service to resume on both tracks to allow time for further investigation of the problem.

"Once the isolation is complete, OC Transpo will run a test train on both tracks. A successful test would support a decision to launch Sunday service on both tracks from Tunney’s Pasture to Blair Station," Amilcar said.

OC Transpo did not provide an exact timeline of when full service will reopen, but said it hopes to restore it "as soon as possible."

This comes just over a month after an issue at St. Laurent Station when pieces of concrete were found along the light-rail transit track inside the tunnel, leading to a seven-hour shutdown of service in the area on Jan. 3.