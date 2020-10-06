OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 63 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, the lowest number of daily new cases in more than a week.

The figure from Ontario's daily COVID-19 epidemiologic summary differed slightly from local figures from Ottawa Public Health. Ontario reported 62 new cases in Ottawa.

Ontario is reporting 548 cases of #COVID19 as over 42,000 tests were completed. Locally, there are 201 new cases in Toronto, 90 in Peel, 62 in Ottawa and 56 in York Region. 61% of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40. There are 546 more resolved cases. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) October 6, 2020

The last time the number of daily new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa was this low was Sept. 27, when 58 new cases were reported.

The new cases in Ottawa are among 548 new cases of COVID-19 reported across Ontario.

According to Ottawa Public Health, there have been 4,853 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began.

One new COVID-19 death was reported on Tuesday, bringing the city's death toll to 295 residents.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses in Ottawa has fallen slightly for the first time this month.

Ottawa Public Health said Tuesday that there were 27 people in hospital with COVID-19 complications, down from 29 in Monday's report. Five people are in intensive care, a number that has not changed.

The number of people in local hospitals with COVID-19 complications has risen overall since the start of October. On Oct. 1, OPH reported 17 COVID-19 patients in hospitals with three in intensive care.

TESTING

Despite a shift to appointment-based testing, and with many COVID-19 assessment centres closed on Monday, 42,031 tests were completed across Ontario in the last 24 hours. The backlog of COVID-19 tests still under investigation has dropped to 55,483 from 68,006 on Monday.

Ottawa Public Health is only reporting testing figures up to Oct. 3, when 1,650 tests were performed.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa has fallen, driven by a large surge in recoveries.

Ottawa Public Health says it is aware of 805 active cases of COVID-19 in the city, down from 847 on Monday.

OPH added 104 new cases to its count of resolved cases. A total of 3,753 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

CASES AROUND THE REGION

Thirteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit's region on Tuesday.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reported no new cases on Tuesday.

Six new cases were reported by Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health on Tuesday.

The Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Heath Unit reported one new case in its region.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit also reported one new case.

According to Quebec health officials, there were 66 new cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais region in the past 24 hours, the largest single-day increase recorded in the region.

CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all know COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: One new case (281 cases total)

10-19 years-old: 10 new cases (458 cases total)

20-29 years-old: 20 new cases (1,051 cases total)

30-39 years-old: Seven new cases (661 cases total)

40-49 years-old: Eight new cases (606 cases total)

50-59 years-old: Eight new cases (558 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Three new cases (399 cases total)

70-79 years-old: Two new cases (269 cases total)

80-89 years-old: Two new cases (335 cases total)

90+ years old: One new case (232 cases total)

The ages of three cases are still unknown.

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 55 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

Four new outbreaks were declared in local schools. Two retirement homes are also experiencing new outbreaks, as are two Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa locations.

Ottawa Public Health is also reporting one community outbreak at an unidentified workplace.

The outbreak at Hunt Club Manor has ended.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Abraar Elementary School Adult High School ESL Childcare Program Aladin Childcare Services Assumption School Children's Village of Ottawa Carleton – home daycare Dalhousie Parents Daycare École élémentaire Catholique Horizon-Jeunesse (NEW) École élémentaire Catholique Montfort École élémentaire Catholique Sainte-Kateri École élémentaire Catholique Saint François d'Assise (NEW) École élémentaire publique Seraphin Marion École secondaire Catholique Franco-Cité (NEW) Grandir Ensemble – Edouard Bond La Coccinelle – Notre Place La Coccinelle – Reine Des Bois Lester B. Pearson Catholic High School Little School Daycare Lycée Claudel private school MIFO – Notre Dame Des Champs Prince of Peace Catholic School (NEW) Riverside Montessori Preschool WeeWatch Orleans WeeWatch Orleans 2

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa - 2 (NEW) Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa - 3 (NEW) Carlingwood Retirement Community Centre d'accueil Champlain Cité Parkway Retirement Residence Chapel Hill retirement home (NEW) Extendicare Medex Extendicare New Orchard Lodge Garry J. Armstrong Laurier Manor Longfields Manor (NEW) Montfort Hospital "3C" Montfort Hospital "3e Santé Mental" Montfort Hospital "4C Med" New Edinburgh Square Chartwell Oakpark Retirement Perley Rideau Veterans' Health Centre Peter D. Clark Promenade Retirement Residence Rideau Place Robertson Home Rooming House Sisters of Charity retirement home St. Louis Residence St. Patrick's Home St. Vincent Hospital 5 North Starwood long-term care home Stittsville Seniors' Residence by Revera Waterford Retirement Community Welcome Home Residence West End Villa Westwood Building 1

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).

This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have the latest details as they become available.