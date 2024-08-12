Northern lights lit up the Ottawa-Gatineau sky
Stargazers in Ottawa and Gatineau were treated to a spectacular light show this weekend, as the northern lights lit up the sky.
The aurora borealis was visible in the national capital region Sunday night and Monday morning.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the northern lights is caused by coronal mass injection from the sun that slam into the Earth's upper atmosphere. The Earth's magnetic field redirects the particles to the poles, creating the cinematic phenomenon.
CTV News Ottawa viewers sent in photos of the aurora borealis that was visible Sunday and Monday..
Alyssa Barrett shared photos of the northern lights from the bike trails along the Ottawa River. "My first time seeing them and they were incredible," Barrett told CTV News Ottawa. (Alyssa Barrett/submitted) Kate Doyle shared a photo of the northern lights in Orleans Monday morning. (Submitted)
The northern lights as seen on Constance Lake early Monday morning. (Debbie McVey/submitted)The aurora borealis in Gatineau on Monday morning. "The aurora started out mild with mostly green, but it peaked around 2:15am when multiple bold colors made for an amazing show," Steve Slaby said. (Steve Slaby/submitted)The northern lights in Wakefield, Que. Sunday night. (Jack Courville/submitted)
