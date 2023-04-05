Nordik Spa warns customers of data breach involving gift cards
Nordik Spa in Chelsea, Que. is warning customers about a major data breach involving its gift card system.
In an email to customers, the spa says "an event" occurred with its gift certificate system that may have resulted in the access of personal information, including credit card information, by a non-authorized party.
"In late February 2023, we became aware of suspicious activity on our gift certificate system," Nordik Spa said in the email Tuesday night.
"We then shut down the system and initiated a full investigation with an expert third-party firm. It is possible that your personal information was accessible when purchasing a gift certificate on the platform during the period of November 4, 2022 - February 27th, 2023."
Nordik spa says the affected information includes the customer's full name, phone number, street address, email address, and credit card information.
Customers are asked to report any suspicious activity, such as emails or text messages, to police, and watch out for any suspicious banking activity.
Nordik Spa says it has conducted a "thorough review" of all security measures in the Groupe Nordik systems, including its gift certificate system.
"We will also work with third-party experts to continuously strengthen security measures and maximize the protection of our clients' data. We have reported the incident to the relevant authorities and corporations," Nordik Spa said in a statement.
All gift certificates purchased during the Nov. 4, 2022, to Feb. 27, 2023, period are still valid.
"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Your personal information and trust are important to us," Nordik Spa said in a statement. "Please rest assured that we have done and are doing everything we can to rectify the situation."
