No serious injuries reported after small plane crash near Ottawa airport
Ottawa paramedics say no serious injuries have been reported after a small plane crashed in a field near the Ottawa airport Sunday morning.
The small plane landed in the grass near Paul Benoit Driveway and Taxiway Private, a short distance away from the Ottawa Flying Club, just after 10 a.m.
The pilot was assessed at the scene and released, paramedics said.
What caused the crash is unknown.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
G7 diplomats gather in Japan at 'historic turning point'
Top diplomats from Europe and North America were arriving Sunday in this hot spring resort town to discuss the world's most intractable crises, including ways to end Russia's war in Ukraine, confront China's aggression toward Taiwan and lure North Korea back to nuclear disarmament talks.
Shooting at Alabama birthday party leaves 4 dead, multiple injured
Four people have been killed and multiple people injured during a shooting at a birthday party Saturday night in Dadeville, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.
COVID-19 patients have significantly higher rates of health care-associated infections: U.S. study
During the pandemic, experts noticed an uptick in health care-associated infections, but according to a new study, this increase was largely due to significantly higher rates of these infections in COVID-19 patients. According to a new U.S. study of more than five million hospitalizations between 2020 and 2022, the answer may not be poorer overall care or overwhelmed hospitals.
Topless protester who crashed Junos chains herself to Prime Minister's Office in Ottawa, vandalizes doorway
A group of climate activists threw paint on the entrance to the Prime Minister's Office in Ottawa on Saturday, while one of their supporters chained herself to the entranceway.
Why Celine Dion's voice might sound different on new single
After an emotional video posted on Instagram explaining her stiff person syndrome diagnosis, Celine Dion releases a new song proving to fans the disease will not stand in her way.
Former Indian lawmaker, brother fatally shot live on TV
A former Indian lawmaker convicted of kidnapping and facing murder and assault charges was shot dead along with his brother in a dramatic attack that was caught live on TV in northern India, officials said Sunday.
Fire in Dubai kills 16, injures 9 in apartment building
A fire swept through an apartment building in an older neighbourhood of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, killing at least 16 people and injuring another nine, authorities said Sunday.
Five bills to watch as Parliament resumes, kicking off spring push
After a long, cold winter, the nation's capital is starting to thaw and that means the push to the end of the spring sitting of Parliament is upon us. CTVNews.ca takes a look at five bills to keep an eye on, either because they're likely to become priority focuses, or because of the contention surrounding them.
Ukraine PM hoping for 'concrete answers' from NATO on membership next steps soon
The prime minister of Ukraine says he would like to see specifics from NATO about the next steps in his country's membership bid before the heads of state and government for member countries gather for a summit in July.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia school support staff rally ahead of looming strike
A Saturday rally in Dartmouth was organized by CUPE to show that if the province doesn’t meet their demands, school support staff in Nova Scotia will go on strike.
-
New minsters as P.E.I. Premier Dennis King aims to shore up regional, gender representation
Prince Edward Island will be seeing several new faces in cabinet, with five of Premier Dennis King’s newly elected MLAs taking posts, as well as a number of shuffles of existing members.
-
Halifax police investigating after stabbing at Dartmouth hotel sends one to hospital
One man is in hospital after an early morning stabbing at a Dartmouth hotel.
Toronto
-
Lecce to make announcement Sunday morning in Etobicoke
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce will be making an announcement Sunday morning in Etobicoke.
-
Toronto's summery temperatures set to 'drastically drop' as chance of rain looms
Toronto's summery weather is set to come to an abrupt end with the forecast calling for rain and a 'drastic' temperature drop.
-
Shooting at Toronto apartment building leaves one man dead
A man has died after being shot in the city’s Keelesdale neighbourhood, police say.
Montreal
-
City pauses plan to extend paid parking hours downtown after new stickers spark confusion
The City of Montreal is backtracking a move by the municipal parking agency to extend parking meter hours downtown after new stickers appeared on meters without prior warning. The extension would require drivers to pay the meter until 11 p.m. six nights a week.
-
COVID-19 patients have significantly higher rates of health care-associated infections: U.S. study
During the pandemic, experts noticed an uptick in health care-associated infections, but according to a new study, this increase was largely due to significantly higher rates of these infections in COVID-19 patients. According to a new U.S. study of more than five million hospitalizations between 2020 and 2022, the answer may not be poorer overall care or overwhelmed hospitals.
-
2 back-to-back cases of suspected arson in Montreal's West Island overnight
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating two cases of suspected arson that occurred within hours of each other Sunday morning. The first incident involved a tractor unit business in Dorval in the West Island. The second occurred in the driveway of a home in Pierrefonds-Roxboro.
Northern Ontario
-
Deer shot in front yard, northern hunter fined $8K
A northern Ontario hunter has been fined $8,000 and banned from hunting for two years for an incident that took place during a 2020 hunt in northwestern Ontario.
-
Northern mayors meet in Sault Ste. Marie
Sault Ste. Marie hosted the mayors of Greater Sudbury, North Bay, Timmins and Thunder Bay as they discussed a variety of issues affecting the north.
-
Alcohol and heavy machinery don't mix
A 52-year-old man from northern Ontario is facing charges after OPP pulled over a piece of heavy equipment.
London
-
Fire tears through Wortley Village cafe, damage estimated at $2 million
A “stubborn fire” ripped through the Black Walnut Cafe in Wortley Village early Sunday causing an estimated $2 million in damage.
-
2 children among 5 people seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash on Highbury Ave
Five people were taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Highbury Avenue Saturday.
-
'It's a dying thing for the kids to take over': Report points to looming farmer shortage as many retire
A new report is suggesting that aging farmers are hanging up the tractor keys, with no-one to take the wheel.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP searching for missing Split Lake man
Thompson RCMP are looking for help in finding a missing man from Split Lake.
-
Jets believe in Hellebuyck to help upset Golden Knights in playoff matchup
WINNIPEG -- Connor Hellebuyck doesn't think the Winnipeg Jets feel like underdogs as they head into the first round of the NHL playoffs against the Vegas Golden Knights.
-
Manitoba Tories discuss election strategy, leadership rules at annual meeting
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's governing Progressive Conservatives laid the groundwork Saturday for their upcoming election campaign. They also looked at potential changes to their leadership selection process that was widely criticized during the last race for the party helm.
Kitchener
-
Hundreds of e-scooters and e-bikes now available to rent in Waterloo region
As of Saturday, anyone travelling within Waterloo region has access to a new method of transportation.
-
Kitchener woman details journey using Ozempic, as weight loss benefits spark rising interest
A drug originally created for those with Type 2 diabetes is also increasingly becoming a popular way to lose weight.
-
Remembering Ontario’s Farmerettes: Women reminisce about their work during Second World War
A new book details the labour shortage during the Second World War, which sparked the creation of the Farmerettes.
Calgary
-
Flames alumni offer support at adapted bike event
It's the time of year a lot of people are getting out for a bike ride, and dozens of kids who wouldn't have had that chance are now getting the opportunity.
-
Saturday afternoon fire in southeast Calgary that burned 2 homes under investigation
Firefighters responded to a house fire in the city's southeast Saturday.
-
Police investigate 2 deaths in southwest Calgary
Calgary police are investigating two deaths that took place in southwest Calgary Saturday.
Saskatoon
-
'There's been too many snafus by the City of Saskatoon': Residents frustrated with green cart rollout
The green cart program has rolled out in Saskatoon, but some residents aren't happy.
-
Saskatoon’s Baba’s Closet closing its doors
A Saskatoon charity that has focused on helping Ukrainians escape the war in their country is closing.
-
Saskatoon firefighters extinguish fire at Homestead Ice Cream
A tree falling into a power line led to a fire at a beloved Saskatoon ice cream shop.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier broadens restrictions on reporter questions to include media outlets
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith broadened her new media-question restriction policy Saturday to limit not only questions from reporters but also from media outlets.
-
Man's death being investigated as homicide: EPS
Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation of a suspicious death that happened in Edmonton early Saturday morning.
-
UCP, NDP focus on ground game ahead of provincial election
On Saturday, candidates and 2,000 volunteers with the Alberta NDP took part in Orange Saturday, knocking on doors across the province in hopes of making a connection with residents.
Vancouver
-
B.C. nurse admits to diverting narcotics for personal use, faces 4 years of restrictions
A licensed practical nurse in B.C. is facing a minimum of four years of restrictions on their practice after admitting to stealing drugs that were set to be thrown away in order to use them personally.
-
‘Decampment isn’t a solution to anything’: Report looks at toll of eviction on people who use drugs
A new report is providing insight into the impact people who use drugs face after an eviction.
-
‘I think it saves kids lives’: Unique Vancouver high school program forced to move
A unique high school program in Vancouver has been told its students will have to relocate.
Regina
-
Sask. physician faces discipline for allegedly cancelling patient's prescription over homeless camp support
A Saskatchewan doctor has been charged with unprofessional conduct after allegedly cancelling a patient’s prescription because of a pharmacy’s support of a homeless camp.
-
Woman armed with sledgehammer facing assault charge, Regina police say
A 23-year-old woman who was armed with a sledgehammer is facing an assault with a weapon charge after an incident outside a Regina business Friday afternoon.
-
'The eternal optimist': Derek Meyers memorialized in Regina
Hundreds gathered into the halls of the Conexus Arts Centre on Saturday, to remember a Regina icon that was taken away far too soon.