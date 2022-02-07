Ottawa Public Health is reporting zero new COVID-19 related deaths in the city on Monday, after reporting seven deaths over the weekend.

The city's pandemic death toll stands at 715 residents since March 2020.

The number of residents in hospital being treated because of an active case of COVID-19 is also on the decline. The figure dropped to 58 on Monday from 65 on Sunday. ICU admissions remain relatively steady, with a slight uptick to 11 on Monday from 10 on Sunday, which is still lower than the 15 ICU patients reported one week ago.

To count as a hospitalization intervention, the hospitalization must involve treatment for an active COVID-19 infection or have a hospital stay extended because of active COVID-19. This also applies to people who may acquire COVID-19 while in hospital. Local hospitals have reported higher numbers of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. The number of COVD-19 positive patients in Ottawa hospitals has dropped by 34 since Friday, according to hospital data.

Here is a look at the latest number of patients with COVID-19 reported by each Ottawa hospital:

CHEO: Five patients

Montfort Hospital: 25 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 29 patients

The Ottawa Hospital: 86 patients

OPH reported another 166 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city on Monday, which is believed to be an undercount of the true amount of COVID-19 in the community because of limited testing. Nevertheless, daily case counts in February have been lower than they were in early January.

The Ottawa COVID-19 wastewater monitoring project shows the viral signal has held steady at pre-2022 levels in the first few days of February after dropping through the latter half of January.

Across Ontario, officials reported 2,155 patients in hospital with COVID-19 -- a drop of 75 over Sunday’s total. The number of patients in the ICU is unchanged at 486. Another 11 deaths related to the disease were reported in the last 24 hours, but occurred over the past nine days.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Jan. 30 to Feb. 5): 140.0 (down from 144.7)

Positivity rate in the Ottawa community (excluding long-term care homes) (Jan. 31 to Feb. 6): 12.3 per cent (down from 13.8 per cent)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.86

Known active cases: 1,917 (-69)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The number of known active cases is the number of confirmed cases (based on testing) minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 58 residents of Ottawa hospitals on Monday being treated because of an active COVID-19 infection, down from 65 on Sunday.

There are 11 people in the ICU, up from 10.

Age categories of people in hospital

0-9: 0

10-19: 2 (1 in ICU)

20-29: 0

30-39: 2 (1 in ICU)

40-49: 1

50-59: 2 (1 in ICU)

60-69: 11 (2 in ICU)

70-79: 20 (4 in ICU)

80-89: 15 (1 in ICU)

90+: 5 (1 in ICU)

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 910,335 (+639)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 859,864 (+3,822)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (18+): 523,257 (+3,797)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 87 per cent (+1)

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 35 in hospital, 9 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 10 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 11 in hospital, 7 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 14 in hospital, 7 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 26 in hospital, 4 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 54 in hospital, 9 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

17 long-term care homes

27 retirement homes

29 hospital units

19 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.