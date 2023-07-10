No movement on Hydro Ottawa strike, union says

About 400 Hydro Ottawa workers represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) are approaching two weeks on the picket lines after rejecting the latest offer from their employer and the union says there has been no movement from management since.

The strike began June 28. Employees on strike include trade, technical and inside workers, 74 per cent of whom voted to reject Hydro Ottawa's latest offer. Workers have been without a contract since March 31.

Safety concerns and staffing levels are some of the key issues, the union says, most recently citing grievances surrounding sleep time, sick leave, and health accommodations. The IBEW Local 636 says low staffing levels are stretching workers, requiring them to work longer hours, especially during significant outage events.

✊Denying sleep time

✊Denying sick leave

✊Denying health accommodations

✊Unfair wage freezes

✊Unequal pay for equal work

✊ Forcing unpaid leave/vacation for female employees that lacked childcare during the pandemic despite ability to WFH — IBEW Local 636 (@IBEWLocal636) July 9, 2023

IBEW Local 636 business representative Mike Hall told CTV News Ottawa by phone Sunday that negotiations have been stalled for weeks.

"The last day of negotiations was May 25," he said. "We met with management June 21 to hear their latest offer, but I wouldn't call that negotiation. They gave us their offer and we took it back to the members who voted it down."

Hall said the union has reached out to a conciliator and is willing to negotiate but has not heard the same from Hydro Ottawa management. He added that while there has been no movement with Hydro Ottawa, he believes there has been some headway with local councillors on the issues.

The two sides are fairly close on wages, he said, but they remain further apart on issues like medical benefits and meal allowances. Hydro Ottawa's latest offer included a 13.6 per cent wage increase over four years, or an average of 3.4 per cent per year.

Hydro Ottawa's most recent public statement on Friday warned of slower response times for outages, which has been its public position since the strike began. CTV News Ottawa reached out to Hydro Ottawa on Sunday for comment but did not hear back.

"While response times may be slower than under normal operating circumstances, please be assured that we are making every effort to minimize the impact of any disruption on the customers we serve," a statement on Hydro Ottawa's website says. "As our crews enter communities to perform restoration work, please follow signage and be sure to keep a safe distance away. Safety of the public and our employees remain our top priority."

A power outage affected hundreds of customers in the Baseline Road and Fisher Avenue area, south of the Experimental Farm, for much of the day Sunday. Area councillor Sean Devine said he was hoping to hear more from officials Monday about the outage.

I've emailed @hydroottawa to see if I can get more info on the cause of this outage, which is affecting a large part of Ward 9 that has been frequently and disproportionately impacted. The fact that there's a labour strike at the moment will unfortunately slow things down. https://t.co/6pDGqdIYka — Sean Devine (@DevineSean) July 9, 2023

Automated emails from Hydro Ottawa to CTV News said the outage was "equipment related."