No injuries reported following church fire in Ottawa's southwest

No injuries were reported following a fire at a church in Richmond on Wednesday night, southwest of Ottawa, Ottawa Fire Services says.

Ottawa fire says crews received a call at around 9:18 p.m. reporting smoke and flames coming from the steeple of the St. Philip Parish and St. Clare Mission church in the 100 block of Burke Street.

Three minutes into the initial call, firefighters were on scene fighting the fire.

Since the fire happened in a part of the city with no hydrants, crews used tanker trucks to shuttle in water from a nearby water source, Ottawa fire says.

Though no injuries were reported as there were no occupants inside the church, the risk of the steeple/cross collapsing created a hazard on scene for firefighters.

“Our crews re-positioned trucks and firefighters away from the collapse zone. The cross did eventually collapse but no firefighters were injured. Aerial ladders were used to attack the fire and to work from the top using saws to open up areas of the steeple to check for any fire extensions,” said Ottawa Fire Services.

The fire was declared under control shortly after 11 p.m..

A fire damaged the steeple at St. Philip Parish on Burke Street in Richmond, Ont. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa)

Crews fully opened several parts of the tin roof to fully expose the interior supports of the steeple which “were all heavily charred.” And to protect the church from water damage, firefighters” performed salvage operations inside using tarps.”