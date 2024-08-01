OTTAWA
    • No injuries reported following bedroom fire in apartment building in Mechanicsville

    Ottawa Fire Services
    Ottawa Fire Services says no injuries were reported following a fire that started in a bedroom in an apartment building in the neighbourhood of Mechanicsville Thursday morning.

    Firefighters say they received a call at 11:09 a.m. reporting an active fire alarm in a low-rise residential building located in the 0-100 block of Carruthers Avenue.

    When crews arrived on the scene two minutes after the initial call, they found all residents evacuating the building. Then they located the fire in the bedroom of an apartment in the third floor. That was when they advanced a hose line and started extinguishing the fire.

    The fire was declared under control at 11:17 a.m.

    High-pressurized fans were used to ventilate the residual smoke out of the structure.

    Firefighters cleared the scene at 12:26 p.m. and left it in control of Ottawa Police.

     

