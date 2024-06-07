No injuries reported after car drove into home in Ottawa's south-end
Ottawa Fire Services says no injuries were reported Thursday evening after a car drove into a home in Ottawa's south-end, the second incident in the city in a 10-hour period.
Firefighters say they received a call shortly after 11 p.m. reporting a car had driven into a two-storey single family home located in the 100 block of Allanford Avenue.
Crews found that the exterior garage wall was partially collapsed and the car was half-way in the garage when they arrived on scene. They note that the service’s Structural Collapse Team was dispatched to the scene.
"The power to the garage was isolated and our members used paratech posts to stabilize the exterior wall where the support post was compromised," Ottawa Fire Services said on X.
The car was removed from the garage after the wall was stabilized, firefighters add.
While the residents were not displaced, the affected area was taped by firefighters.
The scene was cleared just before 1 a.m.
On Thursday afternoon, emergency crews responded to a vehicle driving into a home on Uplands Drive.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING WestJet now offering 'no-frills' UltraBasic fare category but will you actually save?
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Average employee wage now almost $35 in Canada
The Canadian economy added more jobs than expected in May, the jobless rate ticked up to 6.2 per cent, and the growth rate of wages accelerated to a four-month high, data showed on Friday.
Calgary 'using more water than it can produce', officials say
In an update on Friday morning, Calgary officials are urging the public to follow all the guidelines around water conservation because at the current rate of consumption, the city could run out of water.
Russian warships, including nuclear-powered submarine, to visit Cuba next week
Four Russian warships, including a nuclear-powered submarine, will arrive in Havana next week, Cuban officials said Thursday, citing 'historically friendly relations' between both nations and as tensions escalate over Western military support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.
'It’s going to get better': After slayings, RCMP improving relations with James Smith Cree Nation
Members of James Smith Cree Nation are hopeful they have found a new path forward with the Saskatchewan RCMP nearly two years after one of Canada’s deadliest mass killings.
Average asking rental price in Canada reaches record high: report
The average asking rental price in Canada surpassed $2,200 to reach a record high in May, according to a new report.
Ontario man shocked after wheel comes loose and causes nearly $7,000 in damage
A Midland, Ont. man was shocked when he was driving down the road and his front wheel came loose from his car.
Tory MP says he misspoke after NDP MP accuses him of making anti-Indigenous comment
Conservative MP Brad Redekopp apologized in the House of Commons on Thursday after an Indigenous colleague from across the political aisle called him out for linking an offender's criminal record to his race.
'Wheel of Fortune': Vanna White bids an emotional goodbye to Pat Sajak
Ahead of Pat Sajak's final episode as the host of 'Wheel of Fortune,' Vanna White paid an emotional tribute to her co-host of more than 40 years.
Israeli strikes kill at least 18 in central Gaza a day after attack on UN-run school
Overnight Israeli airstrikes in central Gaza killed at least 18 people, including children, a day after 33 were killed at a United Nations-run school sheltering displaced Palestinian families, health officials said Friday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Gas prices drop across the Maritimes
Maritime drivers are getting a break at the pumps after prices dropped overnight.
-
MacKay Bridge weekend closures begin Friday night
A series of weekend closures for one of the bridges connecting Halifax and Dartmouth, N.S., begins Friday night.
-
Planning to cross the border? Here's what to know about the possible strike
On the eve of a possible strike action at Canadian points of entry, a union spokesperson told CTVNews.ca they still don't have a deal.
Toronto
-
Ontario man shocked after wheel comes loose and causes nearly $7,000 in damage
A Midland, Ont. man was shocked when he was driving down the road and his front wheel came loose from his car.
-
Public health officials warn about rise in cases involving 'potentially life-threatening bacterial infection'
Public health officials in Toronto are raising concerns about an increase in cases involving a “potentially life-threatening bacterial infection” and are warning residents to ensure that they are vaccinated.
-
'It would be total mayhem:' Toronto commuters relieved after transit strike averted
Commuters in Toronto are breathing a sigh of relief this morning after a strike that would have halted transit service across the city was averted late Thursday night.
Montreal
-
Montreal police arrest 15, disperse McGill pro-Palestinian protesters with pepper spray
Montreal police say 15 people were arrested after officers used tear gas to disperse pro-Palestinian protesters at McGill university after they barricaded themselves in the administration building as part of a 'global call to action.'
-
Driving while Black: Court rules lawyer was racially profiled by police
A Quebec judge has ruled a Black man was racially profiled by Montreal police officers during a downtown traffic stop.
-
Quebec Liberal MNAs Marwah Rizqy, Greg Kelley welcome baby boy
Quebec Liberal Party MNAs Marwah Rizqy and Greg Kelley have welcomed their second child, a boy named Abraham Kelley.
Northern Ontario
-
M'Chigeeng drug search leads to arrest of wanted man Mitchell Gillingham
UCCM Anishnaabe Police say a drug search on Tikmeg Road has led to the arrest and capture of a man they first alerted the community to back in late April. Investigators say Mitchell Gillingham was found in an attic without serious injuries to himself or police.
-
Lecce out as education minister in major Ontario government cabinet shuffle
Stephen Lecce is out as education minister in a major shuffle of Ontario Premier Doug Ford's cabinet. Lecce, who has served in the role since 2019, will now serve as energy and electrification minister in a swap with Todd Smith.
-
North Bay decorator guilty of 36 counts of violating COVID-era lockdown
A North Bay decorator who gained notoriety during the COVID-19 pandemic for refusing to follow public health directives has been found guilty of 36 offences.
Windsor
-
$100,000 fire at Chatham Toyota dealership
Crews were called to the scene at 296 Richmind St. around 7:35 p.m. Thursday and when they arrived, found the fire in the garage portion of the building.
-
What’s going on this weekend in Windsor-Essex
Here’s a look at the many events and activities taking place in Windsor-Essex from June 6-8, according to Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island.
-
Average employee wage now almost $35 in Canada
The Canadian economy added more jobs than expected in May, the jobless rate ticked up to 6.2 per cent, and the growth rate of wages accelerated to a four-month high, data showed on Friday.
London
-
'High-risk training' taking place in Wingham on Friday
OPP are using Friday's PD Day in Wingham to work on some training. Partnering with the Avon Maitland District School Board, police will conduct emergency response training at F.E. Madill High School.
-
One person dead, four others injured after Thursday evening crash
One person has died after a two-vehicle crash northwest of Simcoe. Around 7:10 p.m. on Thursday, OPP responded to the intersection of Windham East Quarter Line Road and Windham Road 9 in Norfolk County.
-
Landlord association warns of litigation if council enacts draft by-law intended to stop 'renovictions'
New details about city hall’s plan to crackdown on “renovictions” have triggered a firm response from an organization representing local landlords.
Kitchener
-
Ont. powerlifter battles back after catching mild cold that turned into rare and deadly disease
An Ontario powerlifter caught a mild cold last year. Six days later, he was fighting for his life in the ICU.
-
One person dead, four others injured after Thursday evening crash
One person has died after a two-vehicle crash northwest of Simcoe. Around 7:10 p.m. on Thursday, OPP responded to the intersection of Windham East Quarter Line Road and Windham Road 9 in Norfolk County.
-
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries from crash near Arthur
A motorcyclist needed to be airlifted following a crash just south of Arthur.
Barrie
-
Art exhibition to grace Barrie's waterfront this fall
Six national and regional artists will offer displays across Barrie in the Seeds to Sow exhibition this fall.
-
Celebrating Seniors Month across Barrie
Barrie offer recreation programs during Seniors Month in June.
-
OPP searching high and low for missing senior in Muskoka
Provincial police are using multiple resources to locate a senior who has not been seen in more than two days.
Winnipeg
-
61-year-old cyclist dead after hit-and-run: WPS
A 61-year-old cyclist has died after a hit-and-run on Wellington Crescent Thursday morning.
-
Winnipeg street being renamed to honour Ray St. Germain
A Winnipeg street is set to take on a new name as a way to honour a Canadian music icon.
-
'It's a unique addition': Winnipeg man adds original Eaton's sign to growing collection
Showing off the latest purchase in his Eaton's collection, Corey Quintaine joked he is rebuilding the former flagship store that used to sit at 320 Portage Avenue one Facebook Marketplace purchase at a time.
Calgary
-
Calgary 'using more water than it can produce', officials say
In an update on Friday morning, Calgary officials are urging the public to follow all the guidelines around water conservation because at the current rate of consumption, the city could run out of water.
-
Teenager dies following stabbing in Forest Lawn
A teen boy was fatally stabbed in Forest Lawn on Thursday evening.
-
FEATURE
FEATURE Why modern technology could be at risk if a strong geomagnetic storm hits
The risks our technology-reliant civilization may face in the event a severe geomagnetic storm hits earth, and who monitors space weather activity for Canada.
Edmonton
-
Premier says 'no appetite' for government-run auto insurance despite savings
Premier Danielle Smith says government-run public auto insurance is off the table for Alberta, despite a recent report suggesting it would save drivers hundreds of dollars a year in premiums.
-
Stanley Cup win by the Oilers would net Colorado sports bar owners nearly $600,000
The Oilers not only have the opportunity to bring the long-awaited Stanley Cup back to Canada, they also could bring a major financial windfall to two Colorado sports bar owners.
-
Trial continues for pair of men charged in Coutts, Alta., border blockade
The trial of two men accused of plotting to kill police officers at a border blockade in Coutts, Alberta, is underway.
Regina
-
Two taken to hospital following Regina house fire
Two people were taken to hospital after being pulled from a house fire in Regina’s North Central neighbourhood Thursday afternoon.
-
NEW
NEW Saskatchewan's connections to the 2024 Stanley Cup Final
Saskatchewan's hockey roots run deep and once again this year there is more than a handful of connections to the Stanley Cup Final. Here's a look at those who have ties to the province.
-
Average asking rental price in Canada reaches record high: report
The average asking rental price in Canada surpassed $2,200 to reach a record high in May, according to a new report.
Saskatoon
-
NEW
NEW Saskatchewan's connections to the 2024 Stanley Cup Final
Saskatchewan's hockey roots run deep and once again this year there is more than a handful of connections to the Stanley Cup Final. Here's a look at those who have ties to the province.
-
Sask. Trucking Association opposes provincial program recognizing Class 1 licences of foreign drivers
The Saskatchewan Trucking Association (STA) is concerned about a new program that exempts temporary foreign workers with Class 1 licences from mandatory training before working in the agricultural sector.
-
Average asking rental price in Canada reaches record high: report
The average asking rental price in Canada surpassed $2,200 to reach a record high in May, according to a new report.
Vancouver
-
BC United rolls out child-care plan promising to 'fix' NDP's $10-a-day promise
Targeting young families and an unfulfilled NDP promise, Kevin Falcon — and his BC United party — are pledging $10-a-day child care.
-
BC Hydro offering overnight discount with new rate plan
BC Hydro is hoping to incentivize people to change the way they consume electricity – by offering an overnight discount.
-
Ibrahim Ali faces murder sentencing hearing at B.C. Supreme Court
A sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin this morning in Vancouver for Ibrahim Ali, who was convicted in December of the first-degree murder of a 13-year-old girl from Burnaby, B.C.
Vancouver Island
-
BC United rolls out child-care plan promising to 'fix' NDP's $10-a-day promise
Targeting young families and an unfulfilled NDP promise, Kevin Falcon — and his BC United party — are pledging $10-a-day child care.
-
BC Hydro offering overnight discount with new rate plan
BC Hydro is hoping to incentivize people to change the way they consume electricity – by offering an overnight discount.
-
B.C. city loses appeal of million-dollar award for spectator's hockey puck injury
British Columbia's highest court has struck down an appeal by the City of Langford, which argued that a million-dollar payout to a woman who was hit in the face with a roller-hockey puck at a municipal arena was disproportionately high for her injuries.
Kelowna
-
B.C. bookkeeper gets 6 years in prison for defrauding over $1M from employer
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
-
'No Okanagan stone fruit' coming to B.C. grocer this year due to cold snap
An independent B.C. grocery store says it won't have Okanagan peaches, apricots, plums or nectarines on store shelves this summer due to the cold snap the province experienced earlier in the year.
-
Suspect caught making sundae during Kelowna break-in: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.