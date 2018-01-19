

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa Police are investigating a late night shooting in Mechanicsville.

Officers responded to reports of gun shots in the area of Burnside Ave and Carruthers Ave just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say several shots were fired at the location, but no one was hurt.

No one has been arrested.

This is the ninth shooting of 2018 in Ottawa.

On Thursday, 22-year-old Adam Perron died after being shot in the 100 block of McLeod Street.