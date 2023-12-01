No injuries in apple truck rollover near Belleville, Ont.

OTTAWA
    An apple truck driver and his cargo are safe and sound after their vehicle rolled over on its side on Highway 401.

    The Lennox and Addington County OPP say officers responded to a single-vehicle collision just before 9:40 a.m. Friday on the eastbound ramp of Highway 401 at Shannonville Road, about 13 kilometres east of Belleville.

    Officers found the transport truck was on its side and blocking the on/off ramp.

    Paramedic services were already on scene and assessed the driver of the truck. They were taken to hospital as a precautionary measure with no known injuries.

    The truck was loaded with apples, but no cargo was spilled. There was extensive damage to the truck.

    The on/off ramp was shut down for three hours by the Ministry of Transportation while tow trucks righted the vehicle and towed it.

    The ramp re-opened at 12:15 p.m. 

