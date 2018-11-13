No injuries after shooting in Greenboro
Ottawa Police confirm there was a shooting on Shellbrook Way in Greenboro Tuesday night. No one was injured. (FILE)
CTV Ottawa
Published Tuesday, November 13, 2018 8:38PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 13, 2018 11:17PM EST
Ottawa Police confirm there was a shooting in Greenboro Tuesday night.
Police say multiple shots were fired around 7:00 p.m. on Shellbrook Way. Witnesses tell CTV News they heard five or six shots outside a house.
No one was injured. Police say there are no suspects at this time.
The investigation continues.