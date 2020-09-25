OTTAWA -- Shuttle buses will not be available to shuttle visitors from Ottawa and Gatineau into Gatineau Park for the opening weekend of Fall Rhapsody.

It's the opening weekend of the National Capital Commission's annual Fall Rhapsody, celebrating the colours of fall in Ottawa and Gatineau.

In a statement, the NCC says the Gatineau Park shuttle service for Sept. 26 and 27 is cancelled due to public health restrictions linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The shuttle service will be re-evaluated in conjunction with public health authorities and the STO, prior to each weekend," said the NCC.

The NCC says the Gatineau Park Parkways will be open to motor vehicles daily from 12 p.m. until 30 minutes after sunset starting on Saturday.