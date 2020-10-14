OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB) and the Ottawa Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) will not be requiring high schools students to take final examinations this year.

OCSB says students will complete a rich summative task instead of a final exam.

“Summative tasks allow students to demonstrate comprehension of the course's overall expectations,” the board said in a statement.

OCSB says the Ministry of Education does not require that secondary courses for the 2020-2021 school year include a final examination worth 30 per cent.

The OCDSB says secondary students will not take final examinations or summative evaluations this year. Instead, final grades will be based 100 per cent on term work, according to the board.

"As OCDSB secondary schools are presently in a quadmester or octomester hybrid model for learning, exam days have been removed from the school year calendar in order to prioritize these days as in-class instructional time,” the board added in a statement.