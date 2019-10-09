

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The City of Ottawa is inviting residents to try the new Confederation Line for free on Remembrance Day.

Mayor Jim Watson announced on Twitter that the LRT system will be free on Monday, November 11.

The Mayor notes no-charge transit will “encourage participation in Remembrance Day ceremonies across the city.”

The City had been looking at options to offer free rides on the $2 billion LRT system after its launch on September 14. Watson says staff coonsidered a “low-impact, low-cost day for no-charge transit.”

Watson notes the ByWard Market BIA and Councillor Riley Brockington suggested no-charge transit on November 11.