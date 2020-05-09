OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting more than 1,000 people in the city have recovered from COVID-19.

In their latest epidemiology update, OPH said 1,019 laboratory-confirmed cases have been declared resolved.

There have been 1,644 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the first case was confirmed March 11. The Saturday report adds 41 additional cases since the report on Friday.

157 people in Ottawa have died of COVID-19. Nine more deaths were reported Saturday.

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for updates.