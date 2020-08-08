OTTAWA -- Ottawa's condominium-property market was hot in July.

The Ottawa Real Estate Board reports 543 condominiums sold in July, an 18 per cent increase from July 2019. The average sale price for a condominium-class property was $357,764.

CTV News Ottawa looks at the nine most expensive condominiums on the market in Ottawa in August. The listing are located on Realtor.ca (as of Aug. 8, 2020)

101 Queen St. - $3,888,000

This two-bedroom + den, three-bathroom penthouse is located on the 17th floor of 101 Queen St.

The listing says the penthouse is "an extremely rare offering with unobstructed, direct views of Parliament Hill, sunset views over the Gatineau Hills and the Ottawa River from a stupendous terrace."

Additional perks of ownership include: A lifestyle concierge at your fingertips with white glove service, The Sky Lounge, valet parking, house keeping, wine cellar and state of the art gym with personal training.

90 George St. - $3,400,000

The listing for 90 George St. Unit #1802 on Realtor.ca calls it "paradise in the sky."

"This two-storey penthouse offers unparalleled vistas of Parliament Hill, iconic Ottawa landmarks along the Ottawa River and Gatineau Hills and the vibrancy of the ByWard Market."

The condo has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. Other features include a walk-in wine room, Weber BBQ with natural gas hookup, power remote window coverings, in-unit laundry and an elevator to second level.

1035 Bank St. - $2,975,000

The two-bedroom, three bathroom condo is located at 1035 Bank St., Unit #1704.

"One of a kind luxury Penthouse! Live the Dream," said the listing on Realtor.ca.

"The Rideau at Lansdowne offering 2,334 square feet, including 105 square feet of outdoor balcony space. Stunning views of the canal and the stadium."

The condominium overlooks TD Place.

111 Champagne Ave. - $2,750,000

This two-bedroom, four-bathroom condominium is located at 111 Champagne Ave. Unit #2101.

"Atop this building is one of the most spectacular private rooftops in the city," says the listing on Realtor.ca

"The 22nd floor, 2,100 square foot terrace is an outstanding retreat with an outdoor kitchen, hot tub and lounge area. This terrace will become your signature entertaining space."

1227 Wellington St. - $2,125,000

This three-bedroom, three-bathroom condominium is located at 1227 Wellington St. Unit #1020.

"Luxurious penthouse residence with spectacular terrace now offered for sale," says the listing on Realtor.ca

"Modern and sophisticated, this three bedroom condo offers 2,500 square feet of living space plus a 1,700 square foot terrace."

The listing adds the condominium offers, "one of a kind private terrace with 270 degree panoramic views of sunsets, Gatineau Hills, and Parliament."

179 Metcalfe St. - $1,985,000

This two bedroom, three-bathroom condominium is located at 179 Metcalfe St, Unit #2701.

The listing on Realtor.ca says, "This distinctive penthouse suite offers a contemporary, sophisticated custom design that highlights life at the top of the city with magnificent 270-degree panoramic views from the Peace Tower to the north, the Museum of Nature to the south, and spectacular sunrises and sunsets to the east and west."

There are two balconies to enjoy.

364 Queen Elizabeth Driveway - $1,975,000

This three bedroom, three-bathroom condominium is located at 364 Queen Elizabeth Driveway, Unit #101.

"Unique bungalow style condo with high-end European finishes throughout," says the listing on Realtor.ca.

The 2,480 square foot condominium includes a large terrace and a view of the Rideau Canal.

131 Wurtemburg Street - $1,950,000

This two-bedroom, three-bathroom condominium is located at 131 Wurtemburg Street in Lowertown.

"Inspired riverbank living in a top of the world penthouse residence where a peaceful, refined lifestyle claims priority as soon as you step foot inside," says the listing on Realtor.ca.

"Panoramic views of the city and beyond welcome - you will never get tired of living, entertaining, lounging with Parliament and vibrant Gatineau Hills as your backdrop."

The master bedroom boasts a private terrace.

1035 Bank St. - $1,900,000

A two-bedroom, three-bathroom condominium located at 1035 Bank St. Unit #2003

"This gorgeous 2,067 square-foot penthouse has fabulous views, 10-foot ceilings (found only on the 20 floor) and hardwood floors throughout," says the listing on Realtor.ca

"This true penthouse offers breathtaking views of our city skyline, the Rideau Canal and the stadium."