

CTV Ottawa





Ontario's police watchdog is investigating a rollover crash that sent two men to hospital.

Ottawa Police would not comment on how officers were involved in the crash, but according to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), officers were investigating a vehicle near Cyrville Road and St. Laurent Boulevard at around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Ottawa Paramedic Services responded to a call just before 2:20 p.m. on the Vanier Parkway near Beechwood for a rollover. Fire crews worked to extricate two men trapped inside the pick-up truck.

The pick-up truck was heavily damaged and parts of the median were torn up. Officers were seen placing markers along the parkway, and examining skid marks.

A man at the scene late Wednesday night believes the truck belongs to him, telling CTV it was stolen last Tuesday.

"It was the best truck I ever had," said Brian Wilson, who works for a local paving company.

"I was at the wrong place at the wrong time."

Wilson says he had just arrived at a work site when two men demanded the vehicle.

"They ran down, told me what they wanted," said Wilson.

"Like going to your bank, giving them what they want and that's what they wanted.

Police could not confirm if the vehicle involved was the one allegedly stolen.

Residents living in the area were in disbelief.

"It does look like a movie scene," said one cyclist passing the scene.

"I heard a big screech," said Steve Wildesmith, a resident living in the area.

"Big squealing like somebody really hitting the brakes hard."

The SIU says a 24-year-old driver and a 23-year-old passenger were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The SIU investigates any interactions or incidents involving police where there has been a death, serious injuries or allegations of sexual assault.

It's not yet known if charges will be laid.