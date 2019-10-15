

Christina Succi, CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





Thousands of people headed back to school and work after the long weekend were relieved to have a delay-free morning commute.

The same can't be said over the noon hour. A disabled train at Blair Station had riders disembark at St. Laurent Station and change trains.

OC Transpo reported the train was stopped around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement, The City of Ottawa says, "a train travelling eastbound was stopped just prior to entering Blair Station by the Electric Rail Operator after the operator observed an error on his dashboard that could not be resolved immediately on the line with customers aboard. In accordance with operational plans and safety protocols, the train was routed to Blair Station where it was stationed for approximately 25 minutes. It then returned to the Maintenance and Storage Facility (MSF) so the error could be resolved."

During this time, customers continued to be served on the west platform at Blair Station, with service continuing from Blair to Tunney’s Pasture Station. Customers travelling between St. Laurent and Blair Stations experienced minor delays ranging from 5 to 15 minutes, as they transfered trains at St. Laurent Station."

Regular service resumed at 1:00pm.

Transit Commission Chair Allan Hubley says a number of adjustments were made to help keep trains moving, including extending the dwelling times at Parliament and uOttawa stations.

"Friday, the weekend, Monday and today have all gone well for us," said Hubley.

"We're ready for the rest of the week."

Hubley says dwelling times could not be adjusted at every station in order to stay on schedule for train arrivals on the Confederation Line.

"We're listening to the riders when possible, trying to make those changes and we might do more," said Hubley.

"We want to try and keep the trains as frequent as possible so people won't rush to the trains."

Some riders have not been so quick to forgive and forget, but others remain cautiously optimistic.

"I hope it stays this way for the rest of the week," said one rider leaving Tunney's Pasture Station.

"It was smooth sailing."