With a new year, many have a positive outlook for 2022.

Antonia Roul is hoping to bring more calm into her life this year.

"My resolution this year is to stay more present and meditate more," said Roul, out skating at Lansdowne Park with her loved ones. "I try. I'm a work in progress. It's not there yet."

From personal growth to financial, a recent Nanos Research poll suggests COVID-19 concerns are leaving a majority of Canadians lacking confidence in economic growth and in their personal finances for 2022.

"A lot of people are struggling with COVID, so they have taken a big step back," said Martine Lauzon, an Ottawa-based personal trainer, and life and nutrition coach. "Everybody says, 'As of January first, I'm going to be healthy and then I'm going to be happy.'"

While the goals haven’t changed from previous years, Lauzon says the methods to achieving those goals have. She suggests being clear with your goals, involving loved ones or a community to help achieve them, and by thinking outside the box.

"Get out skating more," said Kimmery Shane, committed to get moving on Sunday with a few laps around the Lansdowne rink. "It's so fun and I'm a newbie, so I'm getting better."

Some other resolutions for 2022:

“Try not to take on too much and do the best I can,” said one skater at Lansdowne.

“Eat less sweets,” said Rob Moeller, who was out in the ByWard Market. “Although we just came across the street and bought more. But that starts tomorrow!”

With the pandemic putting life on pause for the last two years, Lauzon says, above all, everyone should be realistic with their goals.