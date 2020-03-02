OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa says “several prohibited items” have been seized since new security gates were installed outside Council chambers.

The $149,100 security measures were installed in the foyer entrance leading from Jean Pigott Place to the Council Chambers in December. Security personnel will inspect all purses, bags and overcoats belonging to visitors before they pass through security gates.

Councillor Shawn Menard asked staff to provide a detailed breakdown of the costs of the new security measures, and evidence of the need for heightened security.

In a memo to Councillors ahead of next week’s finance and economic development committee meeting, staff said since the implementation of the new security measures on January 23, several prohibited items were prevented from entering Council Chambers, including a total of six knives.

Enhanced security

Staff say the “enhanced security measures expand on several long-standing practices for Council Chambers and reflect best practices in the evolving security landscape for a large metropolitan area.”

The city notes there have been other security measures installed at city facilities, including CCTV cameras, bollards on Laurier Avenue and enhanced guard services.

“Security measures at City Hall aim to strike a balance between responding to security threats and working to ensure City Hall remains open to the public,” staff said.

The memo states several municipalities provide bag check screening and/or metal detection for Council meetings, including Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary and Edmonton.

Past threats

In response to Menard’s question on “staff providing evidence on the need for heightened security, staff said there have been several past threats to elected officials and staff.

Staff note the shooting of Corporal Nathan Cirillo at the National War Memorial was less than a kilometer away from City Hall. Staff also mentioned protests during Council meetings and the Mayor’s Breakfast series, and a “national security threat at City Hall that required the intervention of both the Ottawa Police and the RCMP for investigation.”

City Staff note they reviewed the National Terrorism threat level, the confidential threat risk assessments completed for City Hall, best practices from other jurisdictions as well as the most recent Auditor General’s report when implementing security measures.

The memo states “The Ottawa Police Service has also conducted a Security Review of Council Chambers at City Hall. As a result, of risks identified the new security measures were put into place to improve the overall safety and security of Council Chambers.”

Security measures cost $149,000

The new security measures outside Council Chambers cost $149,109.

The memo notes the cost to purchase and install the gates was $147,170. Another $1,448 was spent on training security guards and $491 for drop boxes and bins.

Staff said the operating costs are included in the Corporate Security’s operating budget.

New Corporate Security policy

The memo says a new Corporate Security policy will be presented to Council for consideration later this year.

The report will include public and stakeholder consultations, as well as consultation with Councillors.

“In closing, staff recognizes that consulting with elected officials, along with having a more detailed communication plan, could have improved the implementation of the most recent security measures for Council Chambers.”