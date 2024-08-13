OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • New puzzle store in Merrickville, Ont. embracing Canadian heritage

    The Occurrence, in Merrickville, Ont., makes and sells puzzles with a focus on Canadian heritage. (Jack Richardson/CTV News Ottawa) The Occurrence, in Merrickville, Ont., makes and sells puzzles with a focus on Canadian heritage. (Jack Richardson/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    A new store in Merrickville, Ont. is embracing Canadian heritage through puzzles.

    It's called "The Occurrence," and co-owner Brigitte Gall says business has been good since it opened on July 27.

    "It just has taken off," she told CTV News.

    The store sells and also makes their own jigsaw puzzles. Some have unique designs of small towns in eastern Ontario, which are made by local artists in those communities — a big draw for these customers from just outside Perth, Ont.

    "I love the one of Perth, because we're near Perth," said Ankaret Dean.

    "We are really interested in art and cool, interesting businesses," added Kathryn Elliotte.

    That local touch on Canadian heritage is what The Occurrence is striving for.

    "We can really tailor the designs to the community that we live in," Gall continued. "So a lot of the designs reflect the local community."

    Most of the puzzles cost roughly $30, but customers can also submit their personal photos to be turned into a jigsaw puzzle.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canadian shoppers: Costco cracking down on membership moochers

    Traditionally, when shoppers go to Costco, they’re required to flash their membership cards to an employee when they walk in. But soon, some Costco shoppers will have to scan their cards at the door in a move analysts believe is to keep moochers out.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News