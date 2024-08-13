New puzzle store in Merrickville, Ont. embracing Canadian heritage

A new store in Merrickville, Ont. is embracing Canadian heritage through puzzles.

It's called "The Occurrence," and co-owner Brigitte Gall says business has been good since it opened on July 27.

"It just has taken off," she told CTV News.

The store sells and also makes their own jigsaw puzzles. Some have unique designs of small towns in eastern Ontario, which are made by local artists in those communities — a big draw for these customers from just outside Perth, Ont.

"I love the one of Perth, because we're near Perth," said Ankaret Dean.

"We are really interested in art and cool, interesting businesses," added Kathryn Elliotte.

That local touch on Canadian heritage is what The Occurrence is striving for.

"We can really tailor the designs to the community that we live in," Gall continued. "So a lot of the designs reflect the local community."

Most of the puzzles cost roughly $30, but customers can also submit their personal photos to be turned into a jigsaw puzzle.