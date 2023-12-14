New provincial liquor regulations welcome news for local craft brewers

Many local beer and wine producers say the upcoming changes to how Ontario manages the sale of certain alcohols will have a significant and positive impact for local producers.

On Thursday, Premier Doug Ford announced that up to 8,500 new stores will be allowed to sell alcohol by 2026, fulfilling a long-time campaign promise first made by the Progressive Conservatives during the 2018 election campaign.

Beginning no later than January 2026, individuals will be able to purchase beer, wine, cider, coolers, seltzers and “other low-alcohol ready-to-drink beverages” at participating retailers. Officials say this includes all convenience stores, including those located at gas stations.

The province also announced a number of “transitional and time-limited” supports for local producers of alcohol, including extending dedicated shelf space across all new retailers for craft products.

For local craft brewers such as Kitchissippi Beer Co. in Ottawa, the move is a welcome and long-anticipated decision.

"The distribution is literally going to be blown up and go far and wide," said Paul Meek, the owner of Kitchissippi Beer.

"Instead of shipping to 600 LCBO’s, we could be shipping to thousands and thousands of convenient stores. We know this is a great opportunity."

For Meeks, and many other craft beer makers, the biggest win to come from the provincial changes may be the amount of shelf space dedicated to local products.

The new regulations also provide greater access to customers, like Jay Denney, who has long advocated for the rule changes.

"This is what consumers want,” he said. "It’s a great thing and when you buy local you know you keep the money in our communities."

While beer sales in the province will soon expand, Meek’s business will do the same. The brewer has already opened a new pop-up shop on Sparks Street which will be transformed into Kitchissippi Beer's newest taproom and marketplace.

"We will feature more wine, ciders and spirits that are all Canadian products," said Meeks. "We’re going to focus on some great suppliers who don’t really have access to LCBO shelves."

With files from CTV News Toronto