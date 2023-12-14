New program teaches neurodivergent girls how to play hockey

A new program for neurodivergent girls in Ottawa is teaching them the game of hockey, with many of them coming from backgrounds where they would never get the opportunity to do so.

Hockey4Youth, an organization launched in 2015, has a goal to break barriers for kids, focusing on newcomers to Canada and high-priority youth. The new program by the organization is focusing on neurodivergent girls in Ottawa.

"This is our first program where we're working with girls who are neurodivergent," said Moezine Hasham, the executive director for the Hockey4Youth Foundation.

"They might have different forms of trauma. And so for us, at the end of the day, it's all about social inclusion through the game of hockey, which is so beautiful to play."

"I've made a lot of progress. I'm trying to be humble but I'm really proud of myself," said Evelyn Powless a student at Ottawa Tech Secondary School.

“I think it's a wonderful program."

Once a week, these novice hockey players spend about 45 minutes learning how to skate and handle their sticks.

"I think it's really great to motivate more students to get on the ice," added Ottawa Tech student Erica Illauq.

"I never experienced it because back home, I would get made fun of, so I didn't want to go skate. Now I came here. Everyone is nice."

According to a 2016 story in The Guardian, a family would have to spend $3,700 for a youth aged 11 to 17 to play one year of hockey. This makes Canada’s national game cost prohibitive for some families.

“Hockey4Youth has really provided us the opportunity and experience for these girls,” said Travis Rycroft, a teacher at Ottawa Tech.

"To become part of that fabric and allow these girls to enjoy this experience is really just incredible."

Hockey4Youth is currently offering programs to 12 schools in Toronto, Hamilton, Ottawa, Montreal and Vancouver.

The program has the backing of the National Hockey League (NHL) and has also has received corporate backing from Canadian Tire and Scotia Bank.

For these girls, learning something new isn’t the only thing they are benefiting from.

"I think it's just a really positive outlet," said Evelyn Powless.

"And to have a community of girls, sometimes you just need that.”