BROCKVILLE -- The third mural from the Brockville Walls Project will adorn the side of the Brockville Tourism office in the downtown core.

Katherine Hobbs, Manager of Tourism for the City of Brockville, was excited to finally share the good news.

"About a year ago we started talking with the Brockville Walls Project about doing something on the tourism building and I said we’d really love to do it if we can get a grant,” said Hobbs.

“This year, FedDev Ontario announced that they were giving grants and the Chamber of Commerce Tourism Organization applied and we received it, so right away we jumped into action and started the thing going.”

They also had to apply to Brockville City Council to get approval, which was recently granted.

“You’ll notice the wall is blank and badly in need of something,” said Hobbs, looking at the grey empty wall.

"For us it was an opportunity to use our grant to support our local artists to support other local business but also make a beautiful piece of art that the community can enjoy and visitors can enjoy when they come here,” said Hobbs

The first mural by the Brockville Walls Project can be seen from St. Paul Street when your driving north to King Street.

The second is on a private garage in town and is still being painted.

A final design has been chosen for the tourism mural, but the group has decided to keep it secret for now.

“It will showcase a beautiful part of Brockville that is hidden from us right here,” said Hobbs.

“But it might have to do with the river...” she added smiling.