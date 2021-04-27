OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa says more COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available locally.

In a public service announcement, the city confirmed a new delivery of COVID-19 vaccine doses, allowing new appointments booked through the provincial portal to be made available to eligible residents as of 12 p.m. Tuesday. The appointments will be between May 1 and 28.

The news comes as Ottawa residents aged 45 and older living in three hot spots in Ottawa became eligible to book COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

The Ontario government is expanding booking for COVID-19 vaccination appointments to people 45 and older in designated hot spot communities in 13 public health units, as identified by postal code.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, everyone 45 and over in 2021 living in Ottawa postal codes K1T, K1V and K2V can book an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through the provincial booking system.

Previously, residents 50 and older living in the three hot spot postal codes were eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through the online booking portal.

The government also announced that effective Thursday, licensed child care workers will be eligible to book vaccines. They can do so through local public health units or through the provincial booking number at 1-833-943-3900.

Residents 40 and older are eligible to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine through pharmacies and their doctor's offices, but aren't eligible to book through the online portal.

As of Monday, one-third of all eligible Ottawa residents had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Ottawa Public Health says 291,104 residents have so far had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which accounts for 33 per cent of all residents 16 and older.

What you need to book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine

The Ontario government says when booking an appointment through the provincial online system, you will be asked for the following information:

Government of Ontario green photo health card

Birth date

Postal code

Email address or phone number

At the time of booking, eligible individuals will schedule their first and second vaccination appointments

Who is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

According to Ottawa Public Health, here is a list of who is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa:

Adults 60 years of age and older: Community clinics

Adults 45 years of age and older: Community clinics if they live in hot spots including postal codes K1T, K1V and K2V

Adults 40 years of age or older: AstraZeneca vaccine in select pharmacies

Staff, caregivers and residents in retirement homes and long-term care homes

Priority health care workers identified by the Ministry of Health

Non-front-line moderate priority health care workers

Faith Leaders

Adults in First Nations, Metis and Inuit populations

Residents staying in Ottawa shelters

Special Education teachers

Clients who are pregnant or with highest risk health conditions and their caregivers