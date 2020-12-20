OTTAWA -- Some new rules for local businesses to help limit the spread of COVID-19 come into effect this week.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches issued the new guidelines in a letter to businesses on Friday. In it, she thanked business owners and their employees for steps taken to date to limit transmission of the novel coronavirus, but says more work is needed.

"Given continued COVID-19 infections in the City of Ottawa, more actions are needed to reduce spread/transmission of COVID-19," Dr. Etches wrote. "Key risk factors of potential transmission include close contact, closed spaces, crowded places, prolonged exposure, and forceful exhalation."

Statistics from Ottawa Public Health show that transmission of the virus has been stable over the past several weeks.

Ottawa is in the "Orange-Restrict" category under Ontario's COVID-19 reopening framework and has been since Nov. 7. Weekly rates for new cases per 100,000 people, the testing positivity rate, and the reproduction number (the number of additional people each person with the virus infects) have not gotten worse, but have also not improved.

"Our dashboard indicator numbers are stable, meaning they are no longer declining. As such, we are working with businesses to take further action to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission," Dr. Etches said in a special statement.

Effective Dec. 23, 2020 at 12:01 am, all retail businesses located within and outside of shopping malls will be required to:

Set a maximum capacity limit that supports maintaining a physical distance of at least two meters

Actively monitor compliance with the said capacity limit at entrances

Post a copy of the maximum capacity and square footage/metres of retail space of the establishment in a conspicuous place.

Shopping malls will also be required to ensure that physical distancing of two metres is maintained by all patrons and mall staff in common areas.

Dr. Etches also says that employers in Ottawa who are permitted to be open under the Reopening Ontario Act must:

Notify Ottawa Public Health if there are two or more people that test positive for COVID-19 within a 14-day interval in connection with their workplace premise

Ensure that employees are aware of any benefits and/or pay to which they may be entitled to in the event they must self-isolate due to COVID-19

Ensure physical distancing of workers takes place by at least two metres throughout the workplace, where reasonably possible.

According to the latest information from Ottawa Public Health, there are four active workplace outbreaks in the city. OPH does not identify where a workplace outbreak has taken place, nor does it say how many cases of COVID-19 are associated with each outbreak.

Thirty-eight past workplace outbreaks are considered closed. In all, workplace outbreaks in Ottawa have accounted for 228 positive cases of COVID-19 and one death.

Advice for shoppers

While new rules are coming into effect for businesses this week, Dr. Etches also has advice for Christmas shoppers this year.

Dr. Etches recommends shoppers visit stores during off-peak hours and go alone to limit the number of people in the store. If you choose to go out with additional people, make sure they are from your household only or are your chosen personal support person if you live alone.

Wear a mask in stores and sanitize your hands before putting your mask on and taking it off. Maintain at least two metres distance from other shoppers as much as possible and limit the number of stores you visit.

"As we continue into the holiday season, I want to remind residents of the importance of following public health guidance and adhering to the rules set out by businesses with your safety in mind," Dr. Etches said. "I want to thank Ottawans for being patient and kind. Our local businesses are working hard so you can get your holiday shopping done."