OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, the lowest figure in the past seven days. One new death from the virus has also been reported.

Across Ontario, there were 1,009 new cases and 14 new deaths reported.

Ontario is reporting 1,009 cases of #COVID19. Locally, there are 497 new cases in Toronto, 175 in Peel and 118 in York Region. There are 1,082 more resolved cases and nearly 27,100 tests completed. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) November 24, 2020

However, the province's epidemiological summary notes that figures provided on Monday included more than 24 hours worth of data and that Tuesday's figures are slightly lower.

"Due to technical issues, instead of cases up until 12:00 p.m. on November 22, yesterday’s report contained cases reported in CCM up until 8:30 p.m. on November 22, resulting in an overestimate of the daily counts yesterday, and an underestimate of the daily counts today," the summary notes.

Ottawa Public Health said the technical issues at the provincial level did not affect their COVID-19 dashboard update.

"This technical issue does not this apply to OPH's COVID-19 Daily dashboard updates, which are based on information extracted from The COVID-19 Ottawa Database (The COD)," OPH said in a statement. "The COD is a dynamic disease reporting system that allows for ongoing updates; data represent a snapshot at the time of extraction and may differ from previous or subsequent reports. Data are extracted from The COD at 2pm daily and loaded to the dashboard the following day."

According to the dashboard's latest update, there have been 8,231 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began.

One new death was reported on Tuesday, bringing the city's death toll from COVID-19 to 368 people.

In the past seven days, Nov. 18 to 24 inclusive, OPH reported an average of 37.5 new cases of COVID-19 per day. In the seven days before that, Nov. 11 to 17 inclusive, OPH reported an average of 51.6 new cases of COVID-19 per day.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

The number of people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 complications fell slightly on Tuesday to 29, from 30 on Monday.

There are two people in the intensive care unit.

Of the people in hospital, one is in their 40s, four are in their 60s, nine are in their 70s (one in the ICU), nine are in their 80s (one in the ICU) and six are 90 or older.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 fell Tuesday to 323 from 347 on Monday, marking a third straight day of decline.

Since Nov. 1, the number of active cases of COVID-19 has fallen from 762.

OPH says another 42 recoveries were reported bringing the city's number of resolved cases to 7,540.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: One new case (551 cases total)

10-19 years-old: Two new cases (949 cases total)

20-29 years-old: Two new cases (1,692 cases total)

30-39 years-old: Five new cases (1,088 cases total)

40-49 years-old: Five new cases (1,041 cases total)

50-59 years-old: One new case (964 cases total)

60-69-years-old: One new case (642 cases total)

70-79 years-old: One new case (423 cases total)

80-89 years-old: One new case (521 cases total)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (360 cases total)

TESTING

Ontario health officials say 27,053 COVID-19 tests were performed provincewide on Monday. There are 29,316 people in Ontario waiting for COVID-19 test results.

Local figures from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce are due later this afternoon.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

The Eastern Ontaro Health Unit reported on new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health also reported one new case.

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health reported zero new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit added two new cases of COVID-19 to its total count.

No new cases were reported by the Renfrew County and District Health Unit.

The Quebec government says there are 64 new cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais region, which includes Gatineau.

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 27 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

One new outbreak was declared at the Bearbrook Retirement Residence.

Outbreaks at the Couvent Mont St-Joseph retirement home, Maison Acceuil-Sagesse retirement home and Park Place retirement home have ended.

There are three open community outbreaks in Ottawa at present, one involving an unidentified community organization, one involving an unspecified social event, and one involving an unidentified workplace.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Cedarview Middle School Centrepointe Child Care Services HDC École élémentaire catholique Terre-Des-Jeunes Esther By Child Care Centre St. Bernard School St. Stephen Elementary School

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Alta Vista Manor Amica Westboro Park Beacon Heights retirement home Bearbrook Retirement Residence (NEW) Bridlewood Trails Retirement Home Carlingview Manor City View retirement home Forest Hill long-term care home Glebe Centre Montfort Long-term Care Centre Residential program – 20755 Shelter - 20868 St. Louis Residence St. Patrick's Home Starwood Stirling Park Retirement Home The Ottawa Hospital Rehab Centre - Special Rehab - Ward B Waterford Retirement West End Villa

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).