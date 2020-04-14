OTTAWA -- There are at least two new cases of COVID-19 in residents at the Carlingview Manor long-term care home.

The home, which is owned by Revera, first reported a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 April 7.

In a letter to families dated April 13, obtained by CTV News, Executive Director of Carlingview Manor Matt Carroll said cases have been confirmed in residents since then.

"As I am sure most of you are aware that in the last seven days, we started having our first couple of resident cases of Covid 19 at Carlingview Manor," Carroll said.

Families of each patient are being contacted on a case-by-case basis. Carroll said the management team would be splitting into day and night shifts to ensure coverage and oversight during the outbreak.

"Rest assured that we are doing everything we can to ensure resident safety. We are working closely with Public Health, the Ministry of Long-Term Care and Dr. Rhonda Collins (Revera) by following their directions regarding the outbreak," Carroll said.

When the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed at the home April 7, Carroll said enhanced measures went into effect.

Carlingview Manor is one of 15 institutions in Ottawa experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19, according to Ottawa Public Health.

Revera also owns the Stoneridge Manor in Carleton Place, where at least two people have died of COVID-19.

OPH says there are 619 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.