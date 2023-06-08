New all-electric boat sets sail on the Rideau Canal

A second all-electric passenger vessel will be sailing along the Rideau Canal this summer.

Ottawa Boat Cruise unveiled its second all-electric boat on Thursday, and announced plans to green its full fleet over the next three years.

The Colonel By vessel will offer tours from the Ottawa Locks to Dow's Lake

"We’re going to be able to increase our electric presence not only on the Rideau Canal here in Ottawa but also the Ottawa River, operating out of the Gatineau side and the Ottawa side," Benoit Gatien, of Ottawa Boat Cruise and Ekeau, said.

The classic Paula D boat on the Ottawa River will be replaced with a fully electric 500-passenger catamaran in 2025, while a new fully electric amphibious will be launched next summer.

"Our goal is to cut all emissions for our operations by 2026 and to make the National Capital Region a world leader in green tourism," Robert Taillefer, Ottawa Boat Cruise’s CEO, said in a statement. "As one of the region’s most important tourism attractions, with hundreds of thousands of guests each year, we feel it is incumbent upon us to innovate and ensure our operations are not contributing to climate change."

Ottawa Boat Cruise launched its first all-electric passenger vessel on the Rideau Canal in 2016, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 per cent, according to the company.