Nearly $400k worth of contraband seized at Collins Bay Institution in Kingston, Ont.

The Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says its staff members have seized several packages containing unauthorized items at Collins Bay Institution amounting to $364,210.

The seizures happened between April 28 and May 9. The CSC notes that they "were the result of both suspected drone drops and throw-overs."

The seized packages included "tobacco, marijuana, hashish, shatter (cannabis concentrate), drug paraphernalia, cell phones and cell phone accessories."

To help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone, CSC uses heightened measures to prevent unauthorized items from entering its facilities.

“CSC uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. These tools include ion scanners and detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors,” said CSC in a news release.