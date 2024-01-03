Nearly 100 Ottawa motorists charged with impaired driving during holiday RIDE checkpoints

The Ottawa Police have charged 99 motorists with impaired driving offences over several weeks during the holidays.

OPS released the results of 16 holiday Ride events held across the city on Tuesday.

Police said 64 of the charges were alcohol-related and 9 were because of drugs.

14 refusal to comply charges were laid and 12 drivers received three-day licence suspensions for providing a sample within the warn range.

Ontario Provincial Police said on Tuesday that more than 11,000 impaired driving charges were laid across the province in 2023 with 50 people dying from alcohol or drug-related crashes. 134 impaired driving charges were laid in eastern Ontario.

OPP is reminding residents that Ride programs can happen anywhere anytime, not just during the holiday season.