The NCC unveiled its new plan to redevelop LeBreton Flats on Thursday.

CEO Tobi Nussbaum said at a news conference the commission will pursue a ‘flexible real estate strategy’ for the parcel of land just west of dowtnwon, not limited to one builder.

The new plans come after the joint bid from Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk and local developer John Ruddy fell apart after mediation talks failed. That bid would have included an NHL arena.

Nussbaum did leave open the possibility of a major event centre being built down the line.

"On a site this large, with the phasing occurring over many years, we could be open to locating a major event centre on LeBreton Flats should there be interest and opportunity in future.”

To start, the NCC is focusing on redeveloping a 2.9-acre plot of land near the future location of Ottawa’s new central library branch.

The commission expects to launch an RFP for that site later this year.

#BREAKING Timeline of how the @NCC_CCN wants to move forward with development of LeBreton Flats. Different stages and parts with different dates. Says it will begin with “Library District” @ctvottawa #ottawa #ottnews pic.twitter.com/hSm0G8nDcq — Christina Succi (@CTVChristina) March 7, 2019