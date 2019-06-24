

CTV Ottawa





The National Capital Commission will meet with residents Monday night to discuss concerns over a pop-up bistro at Patterson Creek.

Residents are upset they weren’t consulted or told what was happening.

“People are really upset about this,” says Wendy Myers. She is part of a group circulating a petition to stop the bistro.

The bistro is one of three locations part of a two-year pilot project. The NCC is partnering with local restaurant entrepreneurs. Each bistro will serve food and beverages.

Myers says, “The NCC is the trustee of this land for all Canadians and they are making decisions without consulting the beneficiaries of the land, and a trustee ought not to do that.”

Lynne Hayes uses the park almost daily and is concerned what will happen once the bistro is in place. “It’s not going to be the same! It’s going to be people, drinking and garbage.”

The councilor for the area Shawn Menard says he has raised his constituents’ concerns to the NCC. He says because it is on NCC land, the ultimate decision will be up to them.

Menard says, “This is an NCC project, it’s an NCC choice to do this or not. But as a city of Ottawa councilor I am able to talk to bylaw, parking infractions and things like noise and light.”

The event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. in Patterson Creek Park.