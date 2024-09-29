NCC River House to close for the season to swimmers Sunday

Sunday marks the final day the National Capital Commission's River House will be open for swimming this season.

The swimming hole on the Ottawa River has been a popular destination for those wanting to cool off since its first season in the summer of 2023.

"We hope you enjoyed this new way of experiencing the Ottawa River!" the NCC said on social media.

The River House Bistro will remain open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Oct. 31, the NCC said.

Lifeguards will be on duty Sunday until 6 p.m.