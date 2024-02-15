NCC not giving up hope on Rideau Canal Skateway reopening this weekend

The National Capital Commission says it is staying optimistic the Rideau Canal Skateway will reopen as early as this weekend.

"This week's cold weather is giving us a boost, and we’re working to reopen the Skateway as soon as possible," the NCC said in an email.

"We’ll be in a good position on Friday, after tonight’s forecasted snow, to assess whether we can safely re-open the Skateway for the weekend."

The Skateway has been closed since Jan. 25 when mild weather and freezing rain made the ice unsafe, after being open for only four days this season.

This week's evening temperatures have been consistently closer to the ideal -10 C the NCC wants for the canal to open. The NCC says it usually needs between 10 to 14 days of consecutive cold weather between -10 C to -20 C before opening the Skateway.

Environment Canada is predicting overnight lows to reach -12 C on Friday and -16 C on Saturday.

A weather advisory issued late Wednesday afternoon says the capital could see 5 to 10 cm on Thursday afternoon into the evening. Snow is often less than ideal for the Skateway because it insulates the ice and prevents freezing, the NCC says.

Last month's reopening was the first time the Skateway reopened in nearly 700 days.

The Rideau Canal Skateway is one of the main attractions for the annual Winterlude festival in Ottawa and Gatineau, which also wraps up this weekend.