

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The National Capital Commission is going back to the drawing board for LeBreton Flats.

The NCC announced late Thursday afternoon the Board of Directors voted to officially cancel the RendezVous LeBreton plans for the land just west of downtown Ottawa.

Now, the commission says it is “moving forward with a new process for the redevelopment of LeBreton Flats. That process will be finalized by the NCC’s Board of directors during a teleconference on March 7."

In a statement, the NCC said “the Board made clear its desire that the new process incorporate lessons learned from the previous Request for Proposals and that it build upon and update the planning work that has been done by the NCC do date.*

On Wednesday, the NCC said it had been notified that mediation to resolve issues with the RendezVous LeBreton group had failed. The RendezVous LeBreton plan included building a new arena for the Ottawa Senators.

The National Capital Commission says the Board of Directors has a “strong commitment to redeveloping LeBreton Flats to the highest standards of planning, design, sustainability and connectivity.”

More details about the new process for LeBreton Flats will be announced on March 7.