OTTAWA -- The National Capital Commission is giving you more space to ski, snowshoe, walk and hike in Ottawa this winter during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"To help everyone keep active this winter during the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re creating more public space for outdoor physical and mental well-being," said the NCC in a media release.

With a record number of season passes sold for Gatineau Park this winter, the NCC announced the addition of close to 50 per cent more accessible winter trail space in the Ottawa area.

"In 2020-2021, there will be close to 100 kilometres of groomed winter trails in Ottawa," said the NCC.

The pilot project expansion is part of a partnership with the Urban Winter Trails Alliance.

The trails include 18 km along the Sir John A. Macdonald Winter Trail, eight kilometres with the Kanata Nordic Ski Club, nine kilometres along the Rideau Winter Trail and 20 kilometres with the Orleans Ski Club.

In Gatineau, you can also enjoy 15 kilometres of groomed winter trails from Leamy Lake to Gatineau Park.

There are also skiing, snowshoeing, snow biking, walking and hiking trails in Gatineau Park.

With the record number of season passes sold for Gatineau Park this winter, the NCC recommends visiting Gatineau Park during off-peak times – including during the week and towards the end of the day.

The National Capital Commission has developed an interactive map to find suggested routes in the capital.