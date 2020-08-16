OTTAWA -- The National Capital Commission is now closing the parking lots at Meech Lake overnight this summer following "multiple violations" of local noise bylaws and swimming guidelines.

Access to the parking lots at Meech Lake in Gatineau Park are closed from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. until the end of the swimming season.

In a statement, the National Capital Commission says Gatineau Park has experienced an "unprecedented influx of visitors" as the COVID-19 pandemic has limited access to options for leisure and fitness.

"This is evident at Meech Lake where, over the last several weeks, NCC Conservation Officers, staff and lifeguards have observed multiple violations of fire safety guidelines, local noise bylaws and swimming guidelines."

The NCC says enabling access to Gatineau Park remains its top priority, while also ensuring that all visitors, hikers, cyclists, runners, swimmers and residents benefit from an enjoyable, safe and secure Gatineau Park experience.

The NCC will hold public consultations this fall and winter on a long-term approach to enable recreational swimmers at Gatineau Park have access to the parks beaches and designated swim areas, and ensuring that all visitors are in full compliance with safety, security and noise regulations.

The National Capital Commission closes the Gatineau Park Parkways to motorists overnight. The Gatineau, Champlain and Fortune Lake Parkways close to motorists approximately 30 minutes after sunset and reopen at 8 a.m.