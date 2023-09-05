NCC announces lifeguards on duty at River House every weekend this month

The National Capital Commission has announced extended hours for lifeguards at its popular River House swimming spot.

The refurbished location on the Ottawa River has had lifeguards on duty every day until Labour Day, but the NCC says the swimming season isn't over yet.

Every weekend from now until Oct. 1, lifeguards will be present from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Capacity is limited to 125 swimmers at a time on a first-come, first-served basis. Reservations are not required.

The new swimming hole opened up this summer after a $20-million refurbishment. It features shoreline amenities, a free public dock to swim off of or launch a kayak or canoe, and food and beverage services. Food and beverage services will continue between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. daily until Oct. 31. There are shorter hours over the winter.