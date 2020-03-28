OTTAWA -- The National Arts Centre says its #CanadaPerforms artist relief fund has tripled in size.

What began with $100,000 from Facebook Canada grew to $200,000 thanks to a donation from Slaight Music.

Now, the NAC says the fund is currently $600,000, thanks to donations from RBC and Sirius XM Canada.

Our #CanadaPerforms artist relief fund has reached $600,000!��



Last week we launched with initial support of $100,000 from @Facebook Canada followed by $100,000 from @SlaightMusic. Today we’re thrilled to welcome @RBC and @SiriusXMCanada, each coming with $200,000! 1/2 pic.twitter.com/dHEXNfQ73F — National Arts Centre (@CanadasNAC) March 28, 2020

The fund is used to pay artists for online performances, to help ease the financial strain of venues closing down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Artists who are selected will receive $1,000 and their online performance will be announced and listed on the NAC’s Facebook page.

You can donate to the NAC on its website.