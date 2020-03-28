National Arts Centre announces major boost to artist relief fund
The National Arts Centre says it has raised $600,000 to support out-of-work performers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
OTTAWA -- The National Arts Centre says its #CanadaPerforms artist relief fund has tripled in size.
What began with $100,000 from Facebook Canada grew to $200,000 thanks to a donation from Slaight Music.
Now, the NAC says the fund is currently $600,000, thanks to donations from RBC and Sirius XM Canada.
The fund is used to pay artists for online performances, to help ease the financial strain of venues closing down during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Artists who are selected will receive $1,000 and their online performance will be announced and listed on the NAC’s Facebook page.
You can donate to the NAC on its website.