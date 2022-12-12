Natalie MacLean Wines of the Week for December 12, 2022

Cox Creek Cellars Feel Free Dealcoholized Sparkling Rosé 2021, Kaiken Indómito Malbec 2019, Featherstone Joy Premium Cuvée Brut Sparkling 2016, Folie à Deux Chardonnay 2018, Caymus Special Selection Cabernet Sauvignon 2017

opinion | Tom Mulcair: Brace yourself because 2023 will likely be an election year

Brace yourselves because the new year, 2023, will likely be an election year, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'Should he choose to stick around, Trudeau will be in his fourth contest since first winning in 2015, a prospect as tiring for his troops as it is for Canadians.'

