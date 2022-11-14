Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week for Nov. 14, 2022
Ca' del Bosco Cuvée Prestige Extra Brut Franciacorta
Lombardy D.O.C.G., Italy
Alcohol: 12.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2022 - 2025
Price: $46.95
Score: 92
LCBO: 105353
Creekside Red Tractor Cabernet Merlot 2020
Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2022 - 2025
Price: $17.95
Score: 89
LCBO: 11851
Ontañón Vetiver Viura 2020
Rioja D.O.C.A., Spain
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2022 - 2024
Price: $15.95
Score: 90
LCBO: 437707
Southbrook Vineyards Triomphe Organic Pinot Noir 2019
Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
Alcohol: 12.4%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2022 - 2024
Price: $29.95
Score: 91
LCBO: 30145
Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon 2020
Paso Robles, California, United States
Alcohol: 15%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2022 - 2026
Best Beef Wine
Price: $74.95
Score: 92
LCBO: 578005
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada officially in a flu epidemic after crossing seasonal threshold
The latest FluWatch report confirms what experts have been warning could happen as an early rise in influenza cases spreads across Canada: we're now officially in the midst of a flu epidemic.
What the convoy commission learned from public safety and global affairs witnesses, documents
The Public Order Emergency Commission started hearing from federal officials for the first time on Monday, as it continues the inquiry into the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act to end the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. Here's a roundup of the key moments from Monday's Public Safety Canada and Global Affairs Canada witnesses.
Two convoy organizers say they can't afford to defend class-action lawsuit
Two defendants to a lawsuit over the 'Freedom Convoy' want $200,000 in donations released to fund their defence. Benjamin Dichter and Chris Garrah want the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario to release some of the more than $5 million in funds given by convoy supporters that is currently held in escrow,
Jay Leno recovering from burn injuries
Jay Leno is recovering from burn injuries following a gasoline fire, the former 'The Tonight Show' host told Variety.
Lettuce prices spike amid shortage, some restaurants pull greens off menus
The cost of lettuce is spiking amid a shortage that's leading some restaurants to temporarily stop offering leafy greens on their menus.
Nickelback to be inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame
Nickelback is getting a spot in the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. The rock hitmakers from Hanna, Alta. have been named as the latest inductees into the illustrious home of Canada's top music talent.
Health Canada says it has secured more foreign supply of children's pain medication
As parents continue to struggle to find pain and fever medications for their children amid an uptick in respiratory illnesses, Health Canada announced Monday that it has secured a foreign supply of children's acetaminophen. This incoming supply will be available for retail purchase, or for parents to access at community pharmacies 'in the coming weeks.'
Rarely used designation bans Iranian regime's top officials from Canada
The federal government has formally banned the top echelons of the Iranian regime from Canada, with a new, rarely used designation now in place that allows border agents to deny foreigners access to the country.
RCMP charges Hydro-Quebec employee with spying for China
The RCMP has arrested a Montreal-area Hydro-Quebec employee Monday morning for allegedly selling trade secrets to the Chinese government. Yuesheng Wang, 35, from Candiac, Que. will appear in the Longueuil courthouse on Tuesday on four charges including obtaining trade secrets, unauthorized use of a computer, and with fraud for obtaining trade secrets and breach of trust by a public officer. He was arrested Monday morning.
Atlantic
-
Christmas controversy: Parade organizers, CBRM mayor receive threats after route change
After three years, the Sydney Santa Claus Parade is back, but its return is not putting some people into the Christmas spirit.
-
N.B. sees first significant snowfall in the Maritimes, more to come Wednesday
New Brunswick has seen the first significant snowfall of the season in the Maritimes. Several centimetres of snow fell on parts of northern New Brunswick Sunday night into Monday morning, with reports of 16 centimetres of snow in Grand Falls, N.B.
-
Storm Nicole topples cherished P.E.I. sandstone arch damaged by Fiona
A storm has toppled a sandstone arch in Prince Edward Island that had been weakened during Fiona, the second celebrated landmark lost in the province in the last two months.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 17-year-old student in life-threatening condition after stabbing in Toronto high school, police say
A Grade 12 student is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed inside a Scarborough high school on Monday afternoon.
-
Ontario boosts income cap for ODSP recipients but no new changes for those who can’t work
The province has drastically increased the amount of money someone on Ontario’s Disability Support Program (ODSP) can earn before their benefits are impacted; however funding remains unchanged for those who cannot enter the workforce.
-
8-year-old Ontario girl and father found dead after suspected murder-suicide
An eight-year-old old girl is dead following a suspected murder-suicide in Oshawa, Ont. over the weekend, Durham Regional Police said Monday.
Montreal
-
-
Two men shot and killed four animals after breaking into Parc Omega, police say
Two men are facing charges after police say they drove into Parc Omega last week and killed four animals with a firearm.
-
Quebec's College of Physicians recommends masking in public as child respiratory infections surge
Quebec's College of Physicians is recommending the use of masks in public as hospitals battle a surge of respiratory virus cases among children. Children's hospitals across the country are stretched thin, in part due to the rise of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a common childhood bug that can lead to hospitalization in severe cases. According to Canada's latest report on respiratory viruses, RSV levels are above what's expected for this time of year, and rising.
Northern Ontario
-
Bus company replacing North Bay hockey team's equipment lost in fire
Tisdale Bus Lines Ltd. says it’s going to help cover the cost of new hockey equipment for the North Bay Trappers AAA U18 team after its motor coach caught fire Sunday night.
-
The Timmins community reacts to 2022's living wage increase
Every year, Living Wage Ontario calculates what people need to earn to pay for things like shelter, food, transportation and clothing. The living wage for Timmins and other cities like Sudbury and Sault Ste. Mare is now $19.70 an hour.
-
London
-
Student raises awareness for homeless double amputee in south London, Ont.
Near one of London, Ont.’s busiest intersections rests Tom, a 59-year-old a double amputee. It’s Monday morning, and Tom has been lying on the ground, just outside the property of the London Health Sciences Centre's Victoria Hospital campus for the better part of four days. Tom is saddened most people driving by fail to notice him, but not all pass by.
-
'Don't like it, but I will': Londoners react to province's mask recommendation
It's time to mask back up, according to the Ontario government and London's healthcare leaders. "It is important that all of us try and mask more," said Dr. Alex Summers, Middlesex-London's medical officer of health amid an uptick in respiratory illnesses and overwhelmed hospitals.
-
Western University hopes faculty strike can be averted
Members of the Western University community were anxiously awaiting word late Monday of a potential faculty walkout that hangs in the balance. Some 1,500 faculty members, along with librarians and archivists, could strike at 11:59 p.m. Monday if a new deal is not reached with the university.
Winnipeg
-
'I'm really happy': Ukrainian immigrants find solace in Winnipeg after fleeing war
Three Ukrainian immigrants escaping conflict in their country are calling Winnipeg home, with the road to becoming part of the community fast-tracked by people's generosity.
-
Group of Indigenous women partner with Winnipeg cab companies to improve safety
A committee made up of Indigenous women is working with cab companies and the City of Winnipeg’s Vehicles for Hire department to improve safety for women, girls and two-spirit people.
-
Woman fatally shot over the weekend; homicide unit investigating
Winnipeg police are investigating the homicide of a Winnipeg woman who was fatally shot over the weekend.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo region teachers' unions pushing for masking requirement in schools
Region of Waterloo Public Health officials are echoing the province’s “strong” recommendation on masking. But some local teachers' unions say the directive doesn’t go far enough.
-
Regional councillors attempt to take back a controversial decision for lifetime benefits
Less than a week after regional council approved a motion giving lifetime benefits to councillors, some who voted in favour are saying it was a mistake.
-
Northlake Woods Public School will pivot to online learning Tuesday due to an 'electrical issue'
Northwood Public School will be closed on Tuesday due to an ongoing “electrical issue.”
Calgary
-
Calgary man charged with murder, robbery in 2 shootings within 24 hours
A young Calgary man is facing charges in connection to two separate shootings over the weekend that left one man critically injured and another dead.
-
'Albertans need to decide': Rural leaders want idea of provincial police force on the ballot
While Premier Danielle Smith has made a directive to her public safety minister to move ahead with an Alberta police service, rural politicians want to see Albertans vote on the idea.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Alberta appoints new interim chief medical officer of health
The provincial government appointed Dr. Mark Joffe as the new chief medical officer of health on an interim basis, effective Monday.
Saskatoon
-
'It was like going to paradise' former Huskie remembers hockey at Rutherford Rink
A piece of hockey history in Saskatoon is coming down after more than 90 years of existence.
-
Virus levels up 461 per cent in Saskatoon wastewater
The latest University of Saskatchewan wastewater data shows that levels of the virus that causes COVID-19 have shot up over 461 per cent since last week.
-
Over $32 million of federal, provincial funding awarded for new Martensville rink
The City of Martensville is getting a new rink and recreation centre — just one of nine projects across the province to receive funding through a COVID-era federal infrastructure program.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
-
No Danielle dollars coming, but here's what cost of living supports to expect
While Alberta will not send affordability cheques to help with the rising cost of living, Premier Danielle Smith pledged targeted support is coming.
-
River Valley users can park in this west Edmonton neighbourhood again after restrictions lifted
Parking at a popular river valley access point in west Edmonton will not be limited to only residents, as some in the community asked for last year.
Vancouver
-
Lawyer for orphaned toddler says province to blame for deadly Pemberton, B.C., mudslide
A Vancouver lawyer representing a little girl who was orphaned by the deadly Pemberton, B.C., mudslide last November said if the province had closed the road during the unprecedented atmospheric river, no one would have died.
-
Police ID suspects who poured maple syrup on Emily Carr painting in Vancouver
Vancouver police say they've identified the suspects who threw maple syrup on an Emily Carr painting and glued themselves to a wall at the Vancouver Art Gallery over the weekend.
-
Cooling trend continues in B.C.'s residential real estate market
High interest rates are continuing to have a cooling effect on B.C.'s residential real estate market, as sales slump, active listings plateau and average prices dip.
Regina
-
House explosion in Regina caused by natural gas leak: Fire department
A compromised natural gas line was found to be the cause of the house explosion that rocked a central Regina neighbourhood on Sunday.
-
'Four and a half years in the making': Final touches underway for 109th Grey Cup Festival
Hundreds of workers are putting the final touches on the REAL District ahead of the 109th Grey Cup Festival.
-
'Very concerning': Province faces questions following explosion of government housing unit in Regina
The NDP opposition pushed for answers about the weekend explosion of a vacant government-owned housing unit in central Regina.